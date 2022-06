The Minnesota Timberwolves have been the butt of many jokes ever since the Warriors won their latest title. Even Draymond Green took a veiled shot at them during the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s easy to see why. The Wolves passed on Steph Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft. Twice. Then years later, they were on the wrong end of an extremely lopsided trade that gave the Warriors Andrew Wiggins, arguably the second-most important player in the 2022 NBA Finals other than Steph Curry, and Jonathan Kuminga, a player who could be a future star in this league.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO