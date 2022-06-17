JMU Board of Visitors Executive Comittee to meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you bought an at-home COVID-19 test out-of-pocket you may be eligible for a refund, but it’s not the easiest process. Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health says he recently went through the process, and is sharing his experience. Dr. Bell says he planned on...
Virginia Route 9 is a rural two-lane road winding through western Loudoun County, past vineyards, farms and through the tiny town of Hillsboro. It also carries more 17,000 commuters a day from Maryland and West Virginia. On Tuesday, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hear the findings and recommendations...
(WFXR) — While Juneteenth — a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865 — technically took place on Sunday, numerous facilities across the Commonwealth are changing their operations on Monday in honor of this holiday. Here is a list of government offices that are closed and services that […]
The 8th Congressional District of Virginia covers all or part of Arlington County, Fairfax County. All U.S. House districts, including the 8th Congressional District of Virginia, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was April 7, 2022.
While Tuesday will feature a busy primary election in D.C., it will also be Primary Day in Virginia, where voters will choose candidates in a handful of congressional races across the state. Of the 11 U.S. House members in Virginia, seven are Democrats and four are Republicans, but Republicans see...
The now-vacant shell of Clyde’s of Reston — which closed last month after more than three decades of business in Reston’s urban heart — will soon be filled by a new wine-focused restaurant. According to a report by the Washington Business Journal, the Dallas-based restaurant Sixty...
Construction on the I-495 Express Lanes expansion in McLean is about to get a little more intense. Work to demolish the existing Georgetown Pike Bridge over I-495 — also known as the Capital Beltway — will begin this week, potentially even today (Tuesday), the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday (June 17).
The Left has opened up a new front in the culture war over transgenderism: punishing children who do not adhere to the tenets of left-wing gender ideology. In Virginia, the Fairfax County School Board has decided that suspension is the appropriate punishment for “malicious misgendering” and “malicious deadnaming.” In classrooms as early as the fourth grade, if students use the wrong pronoun or wrong name when referring to a classmate, they will be forced to miss valuable school days by a school board that thinks it has the right to control what students say.
VRE could be going fare-free this fall. As part of a proposed initiative presented to VRE’s Operations Board Friday morning, all VRE rides would be free for the month of September. Then, for the month of October, rides from Zone 3 to Zone 1 and vice versa – from Backlick Road on the Manassas Line and Franconia-Springfield on the Fredericksburg Line up to Union Station – would be free.
A Fairfax County, Virginia parent said Friday that the local school board’s “focus is completely off” after officials approved potential punishments for students who “maliciously misgender” their classmates. The Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) approved amendments to their student handbook Thursday night to add suspension...
The Washington, D.C. metropolitan region is home to many historic sites, and there are numerous sites in the Virginia suburbs. Before Washington was a city, Northern Virginia was the site of many plantations, a number of which have been preserved in spite of the growing development. Two of the best-known are Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, and Gunston Hall, the home of George Mason.
The weekend is almost here. Before you take your roller skates out for a spin or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Morning Poll: Will you miss the...
Move over North Wales estate, Virginia has a new most expensive home on the market. Offered at $39 million, the new build in McLean is $10 million more than the 1700s-era Fauquier estate that topped the list previously. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement. Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Tuesday, 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 124-125 for bridge construction to...
Bedford County, Va, – On June 18, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch operators got a call of a single motor vehicle collision near milepost 77. National Park Safety law enforcement rangers, along with Bedford County EMS, arrived on scene to find the single motorcycle operator, Ui Kyung Kim, 42 years old, of Fairfax, Virginia, deceased as a result of his injuries.
Prince William County Police say a swimmer at a state park in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been found dead. Officers say the man was found near the docks at Leesylvania State Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police say, there is no reason to believe foul...
Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
