Kamala Harris to Screen Disney's Lightyear for STEM Students, Military Families on Day of Theatrical Release

By Kyler Alvord
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long day of discussing lead pipes in Pittsburgh and baby formula in Virginia, Vice President Kamala Harris will welcome the weekend with a night of merriment. On Friday evening, Harris is hosting a STEM night at the U.S. Naval Observatory for military families and local students interested in science,...

Love muffin
2d ago

I'm still honestly shocked how bad she is. I thought she would at least pretend to be competent. She has absolutely no skills whatsoever. None.

Reply(10)
187
#fblessatlast#
2d ago

The country is in a recession & she’s filming Disney…How incompetent do you have to get to get fired??? Is that not a word in the dictionary anymore???

Reply(4)
104
Guest
1d ago

This woman is an embarrassment to this country. For one I would not take my grandchildren to see a movie with 2 lesbians kissing. Disney and Harris went to an all time low. Can’t wait for the red wave.

Reply(1)
75
Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
