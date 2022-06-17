ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Peruvian president faces investigation in corruption case

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVUoT_0gEF45N500
Peru Corruption Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrives to the special prosecutor office in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 17, 2022. Castillo appeared before the district attorney’s office to face questions as part of an investigation against him in which he is accused of being the leader of an alleged criminal conspiracy that received bribes from public works contracts. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) (Martin Mejia)

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo appeared Friday before national prosecutors to face questions as part of an investigation against him in which he is accused of being the leader of an alleged criminal conspiracy that received bribes for public works contracts.

Earlier, Castillo said on Twitter he sought to “clear up the accusations and speculations … in an act of transparency with the people and collaboration with the judiciary.”

The president walked through the streets of Lima’s historic downtown, including a main road where traffic was blocked. He was surrounded by security guards and anti-riot police, some on horseback and others on motorcycles.

Castillo shook the hands of several people present, but declined to answer questions from reporters.

Dozens of people shouted “criminal” at the president through megaphones, while others called on him to be incarcerated.

Prosecutors are also investigating the president’s former transport minister, Juan Silva, and six lawmakers. The investigation relates to an accusation that a criminal group led by Castillo had allegedly received benefits from works improperly allocated to some business leaders.

This marks the first time in Peru’s history that the district attorney's office has investigated a sitting president.

Six former Peruvian presidents who led the country between 1985 and 2020 have been sentenced, indicted or investigated for corruption or money laundering. One of them, Alan García, who was president from 1985 to 1990 and then again from 2006 to 2011, killed himself before he could be detained as part of an investigation into bribes by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

In the 10 months he has been in office, Castillo has so far survived two impeachment efforts in Congress in what is the continuation of a political crisis that began in Peru in 2016 and has led to instability as well as five presidents and three dissolutions of Congress.

Polls show Peruvians are highly unhappy with both Castillo and Congress.

A May poll from the Peruvian Studies Institute shows Castillo suffers a 70% disapproval rating, while Congress stands at 87%. More than half of the population — 67% — believes that the best thing for the country would be for the president and Congress to resign so new elections can be held.

Castillo was sworn into office on July 28, 2021 and his administration is scheduled to last for five years, until July 28, 2026.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Putin Declares End of the ‘Unipolar World’

As Vladimir Putin declares the end of the “unipolar world” over three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cracks begin to widen in the West’s maximum-pressure campaign against Moscow. Russian president Vladimir Putin used his address at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on Friday...
POLITICS
AFP

Key Ukrainian city under 'massive' Russian bombardment

Ukrainian forces are facing "massive" and relentless artillery attacks in a battleground eastern city, Kyiv warned, as Russian troops gained ground throughout the Donbas region. "The Russian army is massively shelling Lysychansk," Sergiy Gaiday, governor of the Lugansk region, which includes both cities, wrote on Telegram.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Peruvians#Impeachment
Reuters

Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Parliament will on Wednesday try again to agree more ambitious climate change policies, after rejecting them in a divisive first vote that threatened to delay the EU's green agenda. Lawmakers rejected reforms to the European Union's carbon market this month over disputes over...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
76K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy