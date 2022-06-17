ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Transparent face masks protect while facilitating communication, study finds

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Commercially available transparent face masks allow for the perception of facial expressions while suppressing the dispersion of respiratory droplets that spread the SARS-CoV-2, and thus have a clear advantage over surgical face masks. In the two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of facemasks in...

Science Daily

Why vaccination against malaria quickly loses its protective effect

German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) studied the human immune response after immunization with the malaria pathogen Plasmodium falciparum. Their goal was to find out against which protein components the T helper cells induced in this way are directed. To the researchers' surprise, the T helper cells reacted exclusively to the protein sequence of the vaccine strain and showed hardly any cross-reactivity with the naturally occurring pathogen variants. This could explain why natural infections, to which people in endemic areas are constantly exposed, offer little protection against new diseases with other strains, and why the effect of the vaccination available to date lasts only a short time.
CANCER
Science Daily

New model helps identify mutations that drive cancer

Cancer cells can have thousands of mutations in their DNA. However, only a handful of those actually drive the progression of cancer; the rest are just along for the ride. Distinguishing these harmful driver mutations from the neutral passengers could help researchers identify better drug targets. To boost those efforts, an MIT-led team has built a new computer model that can rapidly scan the entire genome of cancer cells and identify mutations that occur more frequently than expected, suggesting that they are driving tumor growth. This type of prediction has been challenging because some genomic regions have an extremely high frequency of passenger mutations, drowning out the signal of actual drivers.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#Emotion#Communication#Hokkaido University#Fukuyama University#Western
Science Daily

Researchers discover 'hotspots' of three-layered alternatively rotating circulation in South China Sea

A research team led by Prof. GAN Jianping, director of the Center for Ocean Research Hong Kong and Macau (CORE) at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), carried out field observations and conducted numerical simulations in the South China Sea (SCS) recently and revealed the never-before-seen characteristics of the three-dimensional ocean motion in the SCS through geophysical fluid dynamic theory. The complex ocean circulation system controls the energy conversion and water mass transport in the SCS, subsequently affects the biogeochemical processes, carbon budget, marine ecological environment health, regional climate change, and the sustainable economic and social development in surrounding countries and regions, which accounts for about 22% of the world's population. Studies on the SCS circulation and dynamics are regarded as the foundation and epitome of understanding the SCS.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A small lowering of the groundwater level can destroy house foundations

As early as 2000 years ago, the great Roman architect Vitruvius wrote that wooden piles must be driven down into mud or waterlogged ground and buried completely in order to create a stable foundation for buildings. A new thesis from the University of Gothenburg shows that wooden pile foundations show visible damage after only a year if the groundwater level lowers.
SCIENCE

