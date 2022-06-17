ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Report: Mavs interested in Brooklyn Nets' Goran Dragić

By Josh Matthews
 4 days ago
Brooklyn Nets backup point guard Goran Dragic is drawing interest from the Dallas Mavericks who intend to sign him in free agency.

With the NBA free agency right around the corner, Nets fans should be worried as the time for the team to retain some of their talent is dwindling. Across the roster there are nine players approaching free agency with some options, making the organization consider what players they absolutely want to return.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Mavs are intending to pursue the Slovenian point guard. With the team desperately needing more help on the wing, Dragić can alleviate the workload for superstar Luka Dončić.

Dragić was a great addition to the roster but didn’t necessarily get to shine for the team. He only participated in 16 games throughout the season, averaging six points and nearly five assists in less than 25 minutes.

