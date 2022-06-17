Ross Eugene “Gene” “Pops” Helton

Lynn Bruce Arrowood, 76, passed away surrounded by family at his Atlanta home on May 18, after a lengthy illness. He was a native of Asheville, N.C., and was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lana Arrowood, and his brother, Ron Arrowood. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Gayle Smyth of Atlanta; his son, James Patrick Smyth-Arrowood of Atlanta; sisters-in-law Deborah Smyth-Masenik (Jim) of Marion, Va., Jamie Smyth of Abingdon, Va., and Fran Arrowood of Asheville; nephews Kane Arrowood of Asheville and Michael Smyth Gibson of Marion, Va.; nieces Lindsay Smyth Kirschner of Atlanta and Lily Gibson Hayes (Richard) of Sophia, West Va., great nephews and nieces; and special friends and neighbors. Bruce served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Viet Nam war. He was Executive Vice President of District 2A, AMO, where he organized unions and negotiated contracts promoting safety in the trucking industry. In his leisure time, Bruce loved boating and bass fishing and developed and patented a lure, the ArrowSpin, which was featured in Cabela's catalog for years. He loved the ocean and treasured time with his family at the beach, fishing, eating seafood and listening to Jimmy Buffett. He took pride in his home in Atlanta for 35 years and always had a creative project. Bruce loved his Golden and Labrador Retrievers and his cats.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO