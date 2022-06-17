ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Ross Eugene “Gene” “Pops” Helton

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENEVILLE - Ross Eugene “Gene” “Pops” Helton, 84, of Greeneville, was called by God to his Heavenly Home on June 15, 2022. He was born in Rogersville, Tennessee, a son of the late Robert and Mollie Helton. Ross was the owner of Courtesy Gulf Service...

Johnson City Press

Mr. Sammy Jackson

GRAY - Mr. Sammy Jackson, age 76, Gray, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Jackson was born December 28, 1945, in Kingsport, TN and the son of the late Emerson & Ollie Spears Jackson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, James, Wayne and Junior and a sister, Lucille Johnson.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Patricia Shelton Hurley

ELIZABETHTON - Patricia Shelton Hurley, 65, Elizabethton went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was a Nurse with a four-year degree from ETSU. She was a Volunteer at the V.A. Hospital and was a past president for Crippled Children's Support Group. She was a Nashville Representative for handicap schools and handicap housing. She went to Nashville to represent welfare mothers going back to school and the disabled needing equipment and supplies. She was preceded in death by her father Dean Shelton, her mother: Christine Norton Fortner, her son: Douglas Hurley, her grandson: Avery Ashley her husband Ronnie Hurley, step-mother: Mary Shelton and sister-in-law: Patty Hunt. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Dana Milburn Kyte

FALL BRANCH - It is with sadness the family members of Dana Milburn Kyte, Fall Branch, TN, announce his passing at age 97 on June 16, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. Dana was a decorated veteran of...
FALL BRANCH, TN
Johnson City Press

Mack Donald Cook

UNICOI - Mack Cook, age 97 of Unicoi, TN passed away on Friday June 17, 2022 at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He loved old cars, especially Fords. Before discovering his love for the building industry, Mack was in the sawmill business. Later he started Cook Brothers Building Company with his family. They all joked “he was the brains of the operation.” Mack was of the Apostolic Faith. He is remembered as a kind, loving, and very giving person.
UNICOI, TN
Rogersville, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Judy Belle O’Neal Reed

WATAUGA - Judy Belle O’Neal Reed, 66, Watauga, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Bristol, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Dan Joseph O’Neal and Helen Louise Whitaker O’Neal. Judy attended Piney Flats Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny O’Neal and two sisters, Sharon Jones and Peggy O’Neal.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 21

June 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “An important suit has been commenced in the circuit court at Jonesboro, the style of which is Anna Finley, et al, vs., H.A. Shipley, ex.; etc. The contest is over the will of the late Samuel Keebler. The will is sought to be set aside on the grounds of incapacity of the testator and undue influence. Messrs. Johnson and H.H. Carr, of Johnson City, represent the plaintiffs and Messrs. Deaderick & Epps and Kirkpatrick, Williams & Bowman, of this place, represent the defendants. The estate was worth close on to $100,000 and a bitter fight will be made.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Martha Ann Taylor

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Ann Taylor, 72, Johnson City passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living. Martha was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late James Earl Metcalf and Louise Sartain Metcalf. Martha was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing. She was the Metcalf family historian. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Marie Barnes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Questions with Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill’s student paper, the Hilltopper Herald, and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Carter...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Larry M. “Bud” Presnell Sr.

JOHNSON CITY - Larry M. “Bud” Presnell Sr., 83, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022. Larry was born on May 25, 1939 in Washington County. He was the son of the late Thomas and Eva Presnell. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Frances; son and wife, Larry Jr. and Debbie Presnell; daughter and husband, Lori and Chris Howard; granddaughter, April Presnell; grandson and his spouse, Cody and Hassie Howard; and sister-in-law, Rita Presnell. A visitation is to take place on Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City; a funeral service is to follow at 8 pm. A graveside service will take place on Thursday at 11 am at the Highland Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the Carter County Constables. In lieu of flowers, the family please ask for donations be made in Bud’s memory to the St. Jude Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Presnell Family.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lynn Bruce Arrowood

Lynn Bruce Arrowood, 76, passed away surrounded by family at his Atlanta home on May 18, after a lengthy illness. He was a native of Asheville, N.C., and was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lana Arrowood, and his brother, Ron Arrowood. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Gayle Smyth of Atlanta; his son, James Patrick Smyth-Arrowood of Atlanta; sisters-in-law Deborah Smyth-Masenik (Jim) of Marion, Va., Jamie Smyth of Abingdon, Va., and Fran Arrowood of Asheville; nephews Kane Arrowood of Asheville and Michael Smyth Gibson of Marion, Va.; nieces Lindsay Smyth Kirschner of Atlanta and Lily Gibson Hayes (Richard) of Sophia, West Va., great nephews and nieces; and special friends and neighbors. Bruce served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Viet Nam war. He was Executive Vice President of District 2A, AMO, where he organized unions and negotiated contracts promoting safety in the trucking industry. In his leisure time, Bruce loved boating and bass fishing and developed and patented a lure, the ArrowSpin, which was featured in Cabela's catalog for years. He loved the ocean and treasured time with his family at the beach, fishing, eating seafood and listening to Jimmy Buffett. He took pride in his home in Atlanta for 35 years and always had a creative project. Bruce loved his Golden and Labrador Retrievers and his cats.
ATLANTA, GA
Johnson City Press

Elbert L. Lyons Sr.

Elbert L. Lyons Sr. departed this life on June 17, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Mr. Elbert L. Lyons and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

David Allen Ledford

ELIZABETHTON - My special son, David Allen Ledford, 58, of Elizabethton passed away on June 18. He was a gift from God, so God felt it was time to take him home. My heart is broken but I know God knows best in all our lives. All his disabilities are healed. I know he can walk again and be happy with his loved ones gone on before him. He is at rest. See you again my precious son.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan to hold delinquent tax sale in Kingsport on Wednesday

BLOUNTVILLE — About 100 pieces of real estate will go on the auction block Wednesday in a delinquent tax sale being held by Sullivan County. The minimum opening bids on the parcels range from $534 (for a lot in trailer park) to $21,845 for a home on Hawthorne Street in Kingsport. The latter is appraised by the county property assessor as having a market value of $54,400. Originally built in 1943, the 624-square-foot home is being auctioned due to unpaid taxes to the city of Kingsport and to Sullivan County for tax years 2013-2020.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

From tenants to lifelong friends: Phil and Clenis

Mom and I recently mourned the loss of another longtime friend. Actually, we're still mourning. Mom misses talking with Clenis. I miss Mom telling me about talking to Clenis. Mr. and Mrs. Phillip "Phil" Babb entered our lives in the early 1970s. Clenis (née Coble) Babb was a young, hip (to me, anyway) nurse working at Holston Valley and husband Phil a worker at J.P. Stevens when the couple first began a tenants/landlords relationship with Mom and Dad.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Juneteenth in Kingsport

KINGSPORT – From red drink and reminiscence to dancing and music, Saturday’s Tri Cities Juneteenth was about celebrating freedom and not taking it for granted. Keira Majeed with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce – working with Leadership Kingsport and other community organizations to sponsor this year’s Juneteenth – said the event grew out of groups in 2020 wanting to protest the Milwaukee police officer killing of George Floyd.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Recovery Roundtable to be held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Local agencies are ready to offer support for community members who may be struggling with drug recovery. A recovery roundtable will be held on Friday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E Sullivan St., Kingsport, for those in need of counseling, healthcare, treatment and more.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Construction to temporarily close Tenn. Highway 93 on Wednesday

Motorists traveling on Tenn. Highway 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line should be aware of road construction work that will briefly halt traffic on Wednesday. Beginning at 2 p.m., the highway will be closed temporarily in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews perform blasting operations.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Supporters petition to keep Innovation Academy

BLOUNTVILLE — An online petition seeks to reverse the Sullivan County School Board's closure of Innovation Academy. The document that began Sunday and as of Tuesday evening had drawn almost 300 signatures. The petition to save the science, technology, engineering and math or STEM school was started by Heather...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

