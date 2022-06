You'll need these Pokemon Go Tapu Lele Raid guide counters to catch the island guardian in the Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Event five-star Raids. One of the four island guardians of the Alola region, Tapu Lele’s power and typing will make it difficult to take down without the right counters. Luckily, we’ve come up with this handy guide to give trainers options on which Pokemon to use in battle and what to expect from Tapu Lele when you fight it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 27 DAYS AGO