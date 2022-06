MILACA, Minn. -- The road to Milaca, Minnesota, is less traveled for the Vikings youth football camp program."Our first time hosting a youth football camp here. But it's great to see other communities, you know, outside of our Twin Cities metro area. And it's a beautiful day," said Vikings youth football manager Madison Cortez.It's part of the Vikings 10-stop tour. This iteration in its second year after a pandemic pause. They were recently in Sioux Falls and head to North Dakota next week."We're kind of all over. We try to hit every corner of the state," said Cortez.About 250 kids...

MILACA, MN ・ 40 MINUTES AGO