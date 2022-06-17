Russell Wilson says player-owner relationships are critical in the NFL

Judging from the way the QB’s exit was handled, it seems safe to assume Seattle Seahawks management didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Russell Wilson.

Now with the Denver Broncos, Wilson hopes to have a good working relationship with the team’s (pending) new owners. Rob Walton has agreed to buy the team and he’ll be the new controlling owner with Walton’s son-in-law, Greg Penner, and Walton’s daughter, Carrie Penner, handling the day-day-day owner duties in Denver.

Wilson has already spoken with all three top members of the team’s ownership group and he came away with a great first impression.

“It’s an honor to be able to do that in the first place,” Wilson said on June 13. “In today’s age of football, that relationship between players and owners is so critical because we’re playing for ourselves and our families, but we’re also playing for them, too. We’re playing for this whole city.

“To be able to have that bond and that kind of relationship — you notice it a lot in basketball, particularly, with some of the ownership groups. There are some in football, too. That’s been important. Me and Ciara owning a soccer team, it’s important to have those bonds with people. They do a tremendous job so far with that.”

Wilson, much like former quarterback Peyton Manning, is the face of the franchise going forward, and while ownership and the front office will make the final decisions, Wilson will be consulted and kept in the loop. That’s the kind of relationship he was seeking, and it looks like he’ll get it with the Broncos.