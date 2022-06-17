ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Russell Wilson says player-owner relationships are critical in the NFL

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdog2_0gEExwm200

Judging from the way the QB’s exit was handled, it seems safe to assume Seattle Seahawks management didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Russell Wilson.

Now with the Denver Broncos, Wilson hopes to have a good working relationship with the team’s (pending) new owners. Rob Walton has agreed to buy the team and he’ll be the new controlling owner with Walton’s son-in-law, Greg Penner, and Walton’s daughter, Carrie Penner, handling the day-day-day owner duties in Denver.

Wilson has already spoken with all three top members of the team’s ownership group and he came away with a great first impression.

“It’s an honor to be able to do that in the first place,” Wilson said on June 13. “In today’s age of football, that relationship between players and owners is so critical because we’re playing for ourselves and our families, but we’re also playing for them, too. We’re playing for this whole city.

“To be able to have that bond and that kind of relationship — you notice it a lot in basketball, particularly, with some of the ownership groups. There are some in football, too. That’s been important. Me and Ciara owning a soccer team, it’s important to have those bonds with people. They do a tremendous job so far with that.”

Wilson, much like former quarterback Peyton Manning, is the face of the franchise going forward, and while ownership and the front office will make the final decisions, Wilson will be consulted and kept in the loop. That’s the kind of relationship he was seeking, and it looks like he’ll get it with the Broncos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Seahawks

Matt Barrows of The Athletic believes 49ers C Jake Brendel could replace C Alex Mack, as he is a favorite of OL coach Chris Foerster. Another option for the team according to Barrows could be former Browns C J.C. Tretter, who remains a free agent. The team will likely see how Brendel does before considering other options.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Penner
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Rob Walton
Person
Ciara
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Seahawks#The Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs react to Rob Gronkowski's retirement

After two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski is hanging up his cleats (again). The four-time Super Bowl champion made his decision official with an announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon, ending the second chapter of an NFL career that will make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Yardbarker

2022 Pacific Northwest Sports Top 10: Number 8 – Russell Wilson

In our ongoing Pacific Northwest Sports Top 10 series, we move on to Number 8, former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. The PNWS staff voted on this year’s Top-10 sports people in the Pacific Northwest. After the votes were tallied, ex-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished eighth. I had him at the top of my list because, in my opinion, RW3 was arguably the year’s biggest story.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN posts early impressions of Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Lewis Cine was expected to have a significant role on the defense long before he even put on his first NFL practice jersey. Selecting him with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft was a calculated decision made by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The team missed out on other potential playmakers on both sides of the ball because they saw value in Cine and accumulating more draft picks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy