Homicide in the 1000 block of Springdale Rd

Case: 22-1651124

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 4:17 p.m.

Location: 1000 block of Springdale Rd

Deceased: Mario Vences, Hispanic male, 02/03/2004

On Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, at approximately 4:17 p.m., Austin Police Department (APD) 9-1-1 operators received a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Springdale Rd. APD Officers and EMS responded to the scene and located two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Despite life-saving measures, one of the men Mario Vences, died at 5:06 p.m.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to investigate the scene and interview witnesses. A preliminary investigation shows the incident started with a verbal conflict between a group of people, including Vences, that turned violent when someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots. Although a person of interest is identified, investigating this fatal shooting is ongoing. This incident appears to be isolated, and there's no threat to the public.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's autopsy determined that the official cause of Vences' death was gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 31st Homicide of 2022.