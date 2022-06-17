ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

The Planet of the Apes returns ... as a surprise Marvel comic book

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Marvel Comics is bringing back another classic licensed comic book property the publisher once held in the '70s - in this case, Planet of the Apes. Starting in 2023, Marvel Comics will publish new Planet of the Apes comic stories for the first time since 1975's adaptation of the film Adventures on the Planet of the Apes.

Announced with new teaser art from Salvador Larroca, Marvel promises their new Planet of the Apes license will include publishing "comic book titles, collections, and reprints." Some of Marvel's Planet of the Apes comics were previously reprinted in the early '90s by Malibu Comics, a publisher that was later bought out by Marvel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJoBJ_0gEEw6ri00

Planet of the Apes from Marvel Comics (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"We're thrilled to welcome Planet of the Apes back to the House of Ideas!" states Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski. "The new saga in the pipeline is going to explore the limits of what this beloved franchise has to offer through bold comics storytelling, and we look forward to setting foot on this new adventure!"

For the uninitiated, Planet of the Apes is a cult classic sci-fi film series in which an astronaut crash lands on a planet ruled by highly evolved, fully sentient ape people - only to discover that he's not only traveled through space, but through time, discovering that the eponymous Planet of the Apes is not another world, but Earth far in the future after apes have displaced humans as the dominant species.

Marvel Comics has been reinvigorating its licensed comic line in recent years, including bringing back previously licensed properties such as Star Wars and Conan the Barbarian, whose most recent Marvel Comics license is about to expire. Marvel is also about to launch the second volume of an Alien licensed comic, and will soon debut a licensed Predator series.

As for Planet of the Apes itself, it recently received a critically acclaimed trilogy of reboot films showing how Earth was conquered by apes, partially directed by Matt Reeves of The Batman. Given the franchise's renewed popularity, and the fact that Marvel Comics parent company Disney now owns Fox, the studio that produced the original Planet of the Apes films, it makes sense that the franchise is now returning to Marvel.

Check out our picks for the best sci-fi movies of all time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Planet Of The Apes#Comic Conventions#Malibu Comics#The House Of Ideas#Classic Sci Fi
BGR.com

Kevin Feige teases MCU Phase 5 roadmap will soon be revealed

From the moment Marvel unveiled the MCU Phase 4 slate at Comic-Con in July 2019, we noticed there was no Avengers 5 title on the schedule. We speculated at the time that Marvel couldn’t hurry to the next Avengers installment without bringing some order to the Avengers lineup following Endgame. Furthermore, future MCU stories needed to incorporate brand new heroes, including characters from the Fox universe.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TVLine

Superman & Lois' Alex Garfin Reacts to [Spoiler]'s Discovery, Previews 'Nutso' Finale That Will Change Everything

Click here to read the full article. Ready or not, Jordan was forced to play hero on Tuesday’s episode of Superman & Lois, setting the stage for next week’s universe-altering season finale. (No, we’re not being overdramatic.) Following his brush with Ally Allston, Clark began the hour completely drained of solar energy — a predicament with no clear end in sight, according to Lara. And with the Bizarro universe already beginning to bleed into our own, the Man of Steel was running out of time for a recharge. As if that wasn’t enough, Lana-Rho and Jon-El also returned to the party, targeting...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Christian Bale reveals the surprise influences behind his terrifying Thor: Love and Thunder villain

Exclusive: Christian Bale talks playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Christian Bale is stepping into the terrifying shoes of Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder – but, as it turns out, he had some very strange influences. The actor breaks down his MCU debut in the latest issue of Total Film, which features the Thor movie on the cover.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy