ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Proximie, whose AR tech enables surgeons to virtually collaborate during surgeries, has raised a $80M Series C, bringing its total funding to $129M (Freya Pratty/Sifted)

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

Proximie, whose AR tech enables surgeons to virtually collaborate during surgeries,...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

As Netball Australia eyes betting sponsorship, women and girls are at increased risk of gambling harm

Netball Australia CEO Kelly Ryan said last week she would consider accepting gambling sponsorship to help with Netball Australia’s debts. Gambling sponsorships were “lucrative” for sports, she reasoned, adding netball had to “put itself a little bit more outside its comfort zone” in terms of financial partnerships. While betting firms sponsor large female sporting codes in the United States, this is the first time a high profile women’s sport in Australia has publicly discussed accepting gambling sponsorship. A social media backlash followed. Parents and fans expressed fears about the impact of exposure to commercial marketing for gambling via a code...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy