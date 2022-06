At Li’s place, Finn views her and Sheila through blurry eyes and hears Li tearfully saying they’re there — both of his mothers. Finn struggles to say something. Li asks, “What is it?” Finally, he asks for Steffy, but then falls into unconsciousness again. Sheila marvels that he asked for his wife — against all odds he’s going to make it! “I didn’t kill my son! I’m going to have another opportunity to be a mother to him,” she exclaims with tears in her eyes. Li hides her look of disgust as she checks on Finn.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO