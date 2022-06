Model and star of one of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” video, Pasha Bleasdell has died of a brain tumour at the age of 38.The news of her death was announced by her friend and music video director, Director X.“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumour on 4 June, at 11.59 pm.“If you made videos in 2000s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones ‘Where I Want To Be’ from there we put her in the mix....

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO