Anoka, MN

Spring into Summer!

anokaminnesota.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo concerts, free root beer floats (while supplies last), food trucks, face...

anokaminnesota.com

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Back to the 50s Weekend Underway at State Fairgrounds

(Falcon Heights, MN) -- The 48th annual "Back to the 50s Weekend" is underway on the State Fairgrounds. The event is hosted by the Minnesota Street Rod Association. Cars on display are from 1964 and earlier. There are over 11-thousand cars on display. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the reaction to COVID-19. Last year the event was held on short notice. Other activities surrounding the event include a model car contest, ladies' showcase, kids play area on Machinery Hill, live music and a swap meet Sunday.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
ccxmedia.org

What is Juneteenth?

Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
#Food Truck#Rum River
mprnews.org

'Super Eid' celebration planned for early July at U.S. Bank Stadium

For the first time in four years and since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands are expected to celebrate Eid Al-Adha at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. A group of 40 mosques and organizations from across the state will host the holiday on either July 9 or 10, depending on the lunar calendar. The date should be set by July 1 and attendees are asked to register for the free event.
MINNESOTA STATE
worldnationnews.com

Property owners file federal lawsuit over St. Paul rent control

Describing St. Paul’s new rent control mandate as unconstitutional, two building owners located in Bloomington and Minnetonka have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, the city council, the city mayor’s office and the director of the St. Paul Security Department. and inspection. The civil...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father dies during Yellowstone family trip

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sometimes baseball is about more than hits, runs, and errors. On this night, it's a comfort in the midst of overwhelming grief. "I would say crushed is the biggest feeling I've had all day long," said Megan Bonk of Minnetonka. "Our heart is in pieces on the floor and we are trying to pick them up and put them back together and it will never be the same again."
kfgo.com

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he’ll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE

