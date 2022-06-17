HIGH WIND WARNING: Windstorm expected to blow down trees, cause power outages and reduce visibility throughout East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the windstorm that's forecast to continue blowing through East Idaho until Friday night.

The high wind warning for East Idaho is calling for destructive gusts of over 57 mph until 9 p.m. Friday.

Such winds will be capable of blowing down trees and power lines and "widespread power outages are possible, the weather service said.

The winds will make controlling a vehicle difficult and are expected to create blowing dust in East Idaho that will dramatically reduce visibility, according to the weather service.

The areas expected to see the strongest winds are Holbrook, Rockland, Arbon, Lava Hot Springs, Albion, Malta, Raft River, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Burley, Rupert, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, Atomic City, Mud Lake, American Falls, Fort Hall and Aberdeen.

Driving on Interstate 86 and Interstate 84 could be especially hazardous because of the winds.

The weather service stated in its high wind warning for East Idaho: "People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive as high winds will create reduced visibilities from blowing dust and light high profile vehicles could get blown over especially with direct crosswind areas like I-86 and I-84. Boating will be hazardous due to high waves from strong winds."

The weather service initially issued a wind advisory for East Idaho calling for strong winds Friday morning through Friday evening but then around noon Friday the advisory was escalated to a high wind warning calling for more powerful and destructive gusts for most of the region.

Wind advisories are in effect in south central Idaho including the Jerome, Twin Falls and Shoshone areas and in the central Idaho mountains including the Arco, Salmon, Challis and Mackay areas.

Wind advisories and/or high wind warnings are also in effect in parts of Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.