ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Adult in stable condition after water rescue off San Francisco Pier 38

By The Bharat Express News
thebharatexpressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco firefighters were able to rescue a person in distress in the water off Pier 38 Friday morning. Water rescuers were on scene...

www.thebharatexpressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose brush fire near homeless encampment under control

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A brush fire in San Jose broke out Tuesday morning near a homeless encampment. Firefighters brought the fire is under control before noon, but authorities were still putting out hot spots. The fire was located at Schallenberger Road and Oakland Road. Units from the San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters busy across the Bay Area

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. A 22-year-old Antioch man lost his life after a suspected DUI crash that also caused injuries to four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge while authorities arrested a driver in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car collision was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge, just west of Treasure Island [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Cement truck causes freeway backup in South Bay

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A cement truck on its side in Sunnyvale caused a backup on US-101 Northbound Tuesday morning, but all lanes are open as of 8:57 a.m. The truck blocked all lanes as of 5:05 a.m. near the Mathilda Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was extricated from the vehicle […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: G-string dog walker covered ‘just enough’

June 9 – 15, 2022. Covered Barely: Citizens reported a man walking his dog on Bridgeway dressed only in a G-string. Later calls described it as a “white rag” just barely covering his private parts. Police checked it out and determined that the man was “covered up just enough.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

38-Year-Old Identified as Deceased Motorcyclist in West Petaluma

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a solo crash in west Petaluma on Sunday night. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Evans of Petaluma crashed near a SMART train crossing. Investigators believe he may have hit a concrete median just before the crossing, throwing him off the motorcycle. The bike then collided with a power pole, knocking out power to the rail crossing. Evans died at the scene.
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Owner Speaks Out After Burning Box Truck Seen Driving Across the South Bay

A driver is speaking out after a box truck burst into flames on Highway 101 in the South Bay earlier this week. The video of the incident was posted by San Jose Foos on Instagram and it went viral on social media. A San Jose man captured the burning box truck as its owner tried to get it off southbound 101 at the Montague Expressway exit Tuesday afternoon.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#The Fire Department
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rio Vista Boating Accident Causes Injuries

Significant Injuries Reported in Boating Accident at Deep Water Channel. A boating accident near Rio Vista caused multiple injuries described as significant on June 18. The boaters were at the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta deep water channel at the time the incident occurred. One of the injured was transported by California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter to a nearby hospital for medical care.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

4-alarm fire burns dangerously close to homes in Oakland hills

OAKLAND -- A four-alarm brush fire got close to some houses overnight in the Oakland hills before fire crews were able to contain the blaze, according to authorities.A resident called about 10:13 p.m. Saturday to report the blaze in the steep hilly area behind Marlow Drive and Revere Avenue, Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said Sunday.It went to four alarms. And at one point, crews said it was burning about 250 feet from homes.Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by about 12:45 a.m. Cal Fire, the East Bay Regional Parks District and Alameda County Fire assisted with the fire fight. The incident burned about 2.5 acres, officials said.No evacuations were necessary and there were no injuries. Oakland fire officials said crews would monitor the area through Sunday night as a precaution.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS News

Motorcyclist killed in Petaluma crash near SMART train railroad crossing

PETALUMA -- A man died Sunday night in Petaluma after his motorcycle crashed on West Payran Street, according to a news release early Monday from Petaluma Police Department. Officers were dispatched at 8:02 p.m. to the collision and were told by witnesses that the motorcycle was heading eastbound from Magnolia Avenue and crashed near the railroad crossing for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Brian Ortiz Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Laurel Road [Oakley, CA]

38-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident on Harvest Circle. The incident happened around 4:10 p.m., near the intersection of Laurel Road and Harvest Circle. According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck an SUV that pulled out in front of him. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced 38-year-old Ortiz, dead at the scene.
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa residents assaulted, cars set on fire during illegal sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa forced the police department to call in eight other law enforcement agencies to help quell the violence. Police said the sideshows on Saturday night involved 150 cars and 250 spectators in at least nine different locations. Several residents were also assaulted...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Man dies, 4 people injured in Bay Bridge crash

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge. The two-car collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m., when a 2007 Infiniti M45 sedan slowed down due to possible mechanical...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Motorcycle Driver Dead After Crashing at Petaluma Intersection

A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing near a SMART railroad crossing in Petaluma. Police were called to the scene of the crash on Payran Street last night where they found the ejected driver and the crashed motorcycle. It appears that he was driving eastbound from Magnolia Street and may have struck the yellow raised concrete median just before the railroad crossing, and then was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle then struck a power pole knocking out power to the railroad crossing. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no trains were approaching. Paramedics attempted life saving measures on the driver but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His identity isn’t being released until family are notified. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy