New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iOL Max Garcia

Max Garcia is about as well-traveled as a journeyman as can be. In college, he started with the Maryland Terrapins in 2010 and 2011 before transferring to the Florida Gators, where he started 24 games before entering the 2015 NFL Draft.
Before entering the draft, Garcia was voted to the Second-Team All-SEC team and made the Rimington Trophy watch list, which goes to the best center in college football. Garcia was also a two-time SEC "Offensive Lineman of the Week" and participated in the 2015 Senior Bowl, part of the North team that picked up 446 yards in a winning effort.
At the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, Garcia measured 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds. He put up 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and was impressive enough to where the Broncos drafted Garcia with the 133rd overall pick that spring.
Garcia would stay in Denver through his rookie contract, part of the Super Bowl 50 championship team in victory in his rookie season. Following an injury-riddled 2018 season, his contract was not renewed, and he moved on to the Cardinals, for whom he played from 2019 through 2021.
