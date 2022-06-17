New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iOL Max Garcia

Max Garcia is another veteran interior offensive lineman that can provide depth as needed on the Giants' revamped offensive line.

Max Garcia is about as well-traveled as a journeyman as can be. In college, he started with the Maryland Terrapins in 2010 and 2011 before transferring to the Florida Gators, where he started 24 games before entering the 2015 NFL Draft.

Before entering the draft, Garcia was voted to the Second-Team All-SEC team and made the Rimington Trophy watch list, which goes to the best center in college football. Garcia was also a two-time SEC "Offensive Lineman of the Week" and participated in the 2015 Senior Bowl, part of the North team that picked up 446 yards in a winning effort.

At the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, Garcia measured 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds. He put up 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and was impressive enough to where the Broncos drafted Garcia with the 133rd overall pick that spring.

Garcia would stay in Denver through his rookie contract, part of the Super Bowl 50 championship team in victory in his rookie season. Following an injury-riddled 2018 season, his contract was not renewed, and he moved on to the Cardinals, for whom he played from 2019 through 2021.

He signed with the Giants this past off-season.

What He Offers Garcia has experience starting at multiple positions. In college, he began as a left tackle before moving to guard and finishing his career as a center. Since arriving in the pros, Garcia has started games at left guard, right guard, and center , taking some snaps at tight end and fullback in heavy packages. Primarily, Garcia has played left guard in the NFL. RELATED: What the Giants Are Getting in OL Max Garcia In 2021, Garcia was a solid pass blocker allowing just 17 total pressures during the season, tied for the 9th-best among qualifying guards . Garcia didn't allow a single pressure in 180 snaps across five games as a center in 2021. As a run blocker, Garcia was much less consistent, finishing with a run-blocking grade above 60 just five times in the season. Arizona was an overall poor run-blocking unit as the team only had a 60 run-blocking grade in seven games. Still, Garcia, who also contributes on special teams as a blocker on field goal and extra point units, was good enough to be named a Pro Bowl alternate. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

His Contract Garcia signed a one-year veteran salary benefit contract worth $1.272 million with $327,500 guaranteed. He counts for $1.047 million against the cap; if he doesn't make the 53-man roster, the Giants will recoup $695,000 in cap space. Garcia will take up just .52% of the Giants salary cap in 2022 and will have the 31st biggest cap hit on the Giants roster, as well as the distinction of being the seventh highest-paid offensive lineman on the Giants' roster. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Roster Projection/Expectations The Giants likely brought Garcia in with the expectation that he could be a backup interior offensive lineman with spot-start ability. As the Giants have found out in the past, it's virtually impossible to avoid the injury bug, especially in the pit, and that's where Garcia's value can be had if he's not a starter. Having solid interior offensive line depth is crucial for a team with as many questions and injury concerns as the Giants. Garcia also has enough experience to be a mentor for the younger Giants on the offensive line. Garcia should be a lock to make the Giants roster unless there is a drastic talent difference from last season or he has an injury. Positional versatility, NFL starting experience, and a balanced skill set that few NFL players possess on an affordable contract makes Garcia one of the best bargain deals in the NFL. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

