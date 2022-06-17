ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Adult in stable condition after water rescue off San Francisco's Pier 38

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydJg5_0gEEjtU500

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco were able to rescue a person in distress in the water off of Pier 38 Friday morning.

Water rescuers were in the area at 10:25 a.m., according to the fire department's Twitter account.

San Francisco Fire Department fireboat SFFD Marine Unit

The department is asking the public to avoid the area while the rescue effort is underway.

Shortly before 11 a.m., fire officials said the adult was pulled from the water by crews with Fireboat 3. Medics provided treatment and the person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters busy across the Bay Area

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Evacuations ordered as fire breaks out in Emerald Hills above Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – A brush fire grew to five alarms in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations.Cal Fire officials said the fire began as two separate incidents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. While the first fire was contained, the Edgewood Fire burning near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive continued to grow in size, prompting a a 5th alarm as of 3:30 p.m.Cal Fire crews, including air support, responded to the scene. According to Battalion Chief Ethan Petersen, the fire has burned about 20 acres."We have numerous resources on the scene and numerous...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Cement truck causes freeway backup in South Bay

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A cement truck on its side in Sunnyvale caused a backup on US-101 Northbound Tuesday morning, but all lanes are open as of 8:57 a.m. The truck blocked all lanes as of 5:05 a.m. near the Mathilda Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was extricated from the vehicle […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. A 22-year-old Antioch man lost his life after a suspected DUI crash that also caused injuries to four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge while authorities arrested a driver in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car collision was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge, just west of Treasure Island [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Mission Local

S.F. man killed in Mission’s third hit-and-run this month

San Francisco resident Rene Kelly, 48, was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning at South Van Ness and Adair streets near 16th Street, authorities said. The car that hit Kelly fled the scene, according to the San Francisco Police Department, which classified the crash as a hit and run. A police investigation into the incident has been opened.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Eastbound I-580 lanes closed near Livermore as crews battle brush fires

LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) - Two brush fires near Interstate Highway 580 Tuesday afternoon forced the closure of lanes of the eastbound side of the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.The fire was reported around 9:40 a.m. and blocked at least two lanes of eastbound Highway 580 near the split with Interstate Highway 205, CHP officials said. Cal Fire SCU, which serves Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa counties and others, reported at 10:55 a.m. that crews stopped the forward progress of the fires.Around noon, CHP reported that all lanes had opened. 
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Commercial building burns in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters took on a two-alarm structure fire on Monday night, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said. The initial report was an outside fire with extension to a warehouse, the OFD said.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One fatally shot in SF’s Marina

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting late Sunday at the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood. (This is the intersection is when Francisco becomes Alhambra.) KRON ON is streaming news live now San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani announced the killing via Twitter, saying it […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#The Fire Department#Marine Unit
CBS San Francisco

1 dead in Mission District hit-and-run early Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- One person died in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning, a police spokesperson said.Officers responded at 4:36 a.m. to the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street for a report of a collision and arrived to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer Kathryn Winters said.Investigators determined the person was crossing South Van Ness when a driver of a vehicle heading north ran a red light and struck the victim, then continued fleeing north on the road, according to Winters.Descriptions of the vehicle and suspect were not immediately available from San Francisco police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Owner Speaks Out After Burning Box Truck Seen Driving Across the South Bay

A driver is speaking out after a box truck burst into flames on Highway 101 in the South Bay earlier this week. The video of the incident was posted by San Jose Foos on Instagram and it went viral on social media. A San Jose man captured the burning box truck as its owner tried to get it off southbound 101 at the Montague Expressway exit Tuesday afternoon.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

6 hurt, 2 critically, after SUV hits San Francisco city bus

SAN FRANCISCO — Six people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries, after an SUV collided with a city bus in San Francisco, authorities said. The collision occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday at Lombard and Fillmore streets, said Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department. The city...
ksro.com

38-Year-Old Identified as Deceased Motorcyclist in West Petaluma

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a solo crash in west Petaluma on Sunday night. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Evans of Petaluma crashed near a SMART train crossing. Investigators believe he may have hit a concrete median just before the crossing, throwing him off the motorcycle. The bike then collided with a power pole, knocking out power to the rail crossing. Evans died at the scene.
PETALUMA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: G-string dog walker covered ‘just enough’

June 9 – 15, 2022. Covered Barely: Citizens reported a man walking his dog on Bridgeway dressed only in a G-string. Later calls described it as a “white rag” just barely covering his private parts. Police checked it out and determined that the man was “covered up just enough.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car fires, assaults reported in Santa Rosa weekend sideshows

SANTA ROSA – Gunshots, assaults and car fires were reported as police in Santa Rosa responded to multiple sideshows throughout the city over a four-hour span over the weekend, prompting officers to call in aid from neighboring agencies.Police said in a statement that they received nearly 400 calls from residents as officers responded to several locations beginning around 11 p.m. Saturday.Officers were first called to the FoodMaxx at 2055 Sebastopol Road on reports of about 50 vehicles gathering in the parking lot. Soon after, the vehicles dispersed and headed southbound on Stony Point Road.About 10 minutes later, callers told police...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

6 hurt after SUV slams into Muni bus in San Francisco Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- An SUV speeding along Lombard Street crashed into a Muni bus at Fillmore Street Saturday morning, resulting in several pedestrian injuries, according to the San Francisco police.The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. and six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to a police spokesman.A suspect driver has been detained and an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said.On social media, Eric Kingsbury, who said he witnessed the crash, said the driver was traveling westbound on Lombard when he crashed into a northbound 22-Fillmore bus."Multiple bus riders on the sidewalk bleeding, including a young child," Kingsbury tweeted.The area around Lombard and Fillmore streets has been cleared and reopened to motorists following a police investigation that began Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews have left the scene. Motorists should expect residual traffic delays early Saturday evening. Police request anyone with information contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy