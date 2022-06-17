ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

Alleged Laguna Woods Church Shooter Now Facing Hate Crime Allegations

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUe5f_0gEEjWNU00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County prosecutors announced Friday they have added hate-crime enhancements to the charges against the man accused of opening fire inside a Laguna Woods church, killing a respected local doctor and injuring five other parishioners.

The District Attorney's Office also added a special circumstance allegation that the killing was racially motivated, opening David Wenwei Chou to a possible death sentence, if prosecutors opt to pursue it.

Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, is charged with one count of murder, five counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of an explosive device, along with enhancements of lying in wait and personal discharge of a firearm causing death.

He is accused of opening fire with two semiautomatic handguns May 15 inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church, 24301 El Toro Road, where a Taiwanese congregation was holding a luncheon to celebrate the return of its former pastor. Authorities said Chou carried out the shooting due to a long-standing grievance against the Taiwanese community over tensions with China.

He allegedly mingled amid the congregation and barricaded the church doors in hopes of trapping the people inside. Authorities said he was in possession of four incendiary devices resembling Molotov cocktails, along with a bag of additional ammunition.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said previously he believed Chou intended to kill everyone in the church, then burn down the building.

Aliso Viejo-based Dr. John Cheng, 52, was killed in the shooting when he rushed the gunman. Authorities say his actions bought time and allowed other parishioners to subdue the assailant, who was hogtied with an electrical cord until police arrived.

Chou is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Woods, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Spitzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Shooting#Church Building#Violent Crime#El Toro Road#Taiwanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy