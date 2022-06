LIVERMORE -- Celebrating Pride has become a key ingredient to the success of one East Bay man's business and personal life.Dan Floyd owns Dan Good Cookies in Livermore. It was only a few years ago that he publicly embraced Pride.Floyd has been baking since he was a kid. His first job?"Baking cookies at a mall," he remembered.Fast forward a few years and now he owns his own shop. His husband came up with the name."I thought it was a bad idea until we started seeing it and seeing it. And it got better every time we said it, so yeah,...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO