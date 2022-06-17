ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oddsmakers Believe Suns Won't Keep Deandre Ayton

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

The Phoenix Suns aren't favored to keep Deandre Ayton, according to Bovada.

The only two things for certain when it comes to the future of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is:

1. He'll be playing basketball (virtually and on the actual court)

2. He'll be making a lot of money doing so.

Ayton heads into this offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning he can sign a deal with another team and the Suns have two days to either match the offer or let him walk.

After drafting him No. 1 overall just a few years ago, Phoenix isn't intent on letting him walk … for free.

A sign-and-trade looks very likely, although some of the parameters that need to be met are tricky for the Suns to deal him thanks a number of factors that include the luxury tax, BYC (Base Year Compensation) and others.

*If you're looking for a better understanding on the situation, you can click here . If you're REALLY looking to grasp every inch of what lies ahead, SB Nation’s Dave King wrote a deep-dive into the financial mechanics of the Ayton situation.*

We've seen a wild amount of mock trades and landing spots for Ayton, and even oddsmakers have given their input on where he will end up in 2023.

Suns Tied for Second-Best Odds to Have Deandre Ayton Next Season

The following odds are on Bovada for where Ayton will play next:

Detroit Pistons +225

Indiana Pacers +275

Phoenix Suns +275

San Antonio Spurs +650

Charlotte Hornets +800

Portland Trail Blazers +1000

Although outside signs suggest Ayton is probable to be traded, it is interesting oddsmakers have essentially narrowed down his path to three choices: Detroit, Indiana or Phoenix.

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

