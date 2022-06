The project failure rate for businesses of all sizes is staggering. A well-known PWC study of more than 10,640 projects found that just 2.5% were completed successfully. Barely an improvement, the oft-cited Chaos Report from The Standish Group once reported that only 16.2% of projects annually were completed on time and on budget. The rate of success for smaller enterprises, where project management offices or even dedicated project champions are a rarity are predictably lower. In my experience, many of these failures are the result of not starting at all. And I'm not alone.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO