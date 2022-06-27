Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals 2022: today's hot sales

We're counting down the days until this year's Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals arrive, and rounding up all the best early offers right here, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is taking place on July 12 and 13, and we're expecting lots of offers on a wide range of sports tech, including running watches, bike computers, heart rate monitors, and more.

You don't have to wait until the event itself to grab a cheap Garmin though, and Amazon isn't the only place to grab a bargain. If you're in the UK, Wiggle has some surprise deals that beat Amazon's current prices. For example, the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is half price at £174.99 and the Garmin Forerunner 35 is only £84.99 . We're keeping a close eye on US retailers as well, as several might cut their prices in special 4 July sales.

Garmin makes some of the best GPS watches , and in previous years we've seen some deep discounts on a wide range of models. As you'd expect, Amazon often takes the opportunity to clear stock of some slightly older models (which might include the Garmin Forerunner 245 and 945 this year), but it's been known to knock down the price of new models as well. We can't guarantee a price cut for the best Garmin watches like the Fenix 7, Epix, Forerunner 955 or Forerunner 255, but it's not impossible.

To make sure you don't miss out, sign up for Amazon Prime now in the US or the UK . You'll also get extras like free delivery, access to Prime Music, and TV and movie streaming. Not sure you want to commit? There's a one-month free trial that will cover Prime Day if you sign up now, so you can always cancel if you're not sure.

We'll also be rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day hiking deals and Amazon Prime Day camping deals , so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

US deals

UK deals

Today's best early Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals

Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait that long to grab a great deal on a Garmin watch, smart scale, or heart rate monitor. We're rounding up all the best early offers here, whether they're from Amazon or other retailers that are getting in ahead of the event itself.

It's interesting to note that the prices of several Garmin devices have actually gone up in recent days, which might suggest that a discount is in store when Prime Day rolls around.

US deals

Garmin Venu: $349.99 $198.99 at Amazon

Save $151 The Garmin Venu is a seriously sleek sports watch with a stunning OLED display, and it's going cheap ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It's been this price several times before, but it's still a good deal. View Deal

Garmin Venu 2: $399.99 $347.99 at Amazon

Save $52 The Venu 2 drops to this price quite regularly, but it's still the best deal we've seen so far. This deal price only applies to the version with a black silicone band; other colorways cost slightly more right now. View Deal

Garmin Venu Sq (renewed): $190.99 $104.95 at Amazon

Save $85.04 Opting for a renewed Garmin watch is a great way to save a little extra cash ahead of Prime Day, and this Venu Sq is a great example. It's pre-owned, but has been tested and inspected, and is covered by a 90-day guarantee. Its price was already low, but Amazon has just shaved off a few extra dollars to make it even more appealing. View Deal

UK deals

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: £349.99 £174.99 at Wiggle

Save £175 Wiggle has beaten Amazon's deal price for this music-streaming triathlon watch. Stock might not last long, so we'd recommend getting your skates on if you're interested (the FR 645 can track that, too). View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35: £129.99 £84.99 at Wiggle

Save £45 If you're looking for an entry-level running watch, the Forerunner 35 is still a great option. Sure, you don't get all the advanced training tools of more modern watches, but its GPS and heart rate tracking are still solid. Wiggle has the best price around right now. View Deal

Garmin Venu: £329.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £150 The Garmin Venu has now been superseded by the Venu 2, but it's still an excellent sports watch with a truly striking OLED display. This deal price only applies to the granite blue and silver model. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45: £159.99 £108.98 at Amazon

Save £51.01 Amazon has slashed the price of the Forerunner 45 ahead of Prime Day. This smart entry-level running watch was slightly cheaper last week, but this is still a great deal and one of the best prices we've seen for the FR 45. View Deal

Garmin HRM-Dual: £59.99 £40.99 at Wiggle

Save £19 Amazon has cut the price of this Garmin chest strap heart rate monitor, but Wiggle has slashed it even further ahead of Prime Day. It pairs with your watch or cycle computer for more accurate and responsive heart rate readings. View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 12-13, 2022, and we're expecting deals to start landing as early as midnight. It's not just Amazon, though. Over the last few years, Prime Day has evolved into a sales event similar to a mini Black Friday, with other retailers holding their own sales at the same time.

Some of those deals might even beat Amazon's, so we'll be rounding up all the best Garmin offers from around the web for you right here.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.