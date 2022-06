Warning: This article contains spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick. In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise's titular airman must negotiate his relationships with both Miles Teller's Rooster — the son of Maverick's late friend Goose — and old flame Penny, played by Jennifer Connelly. But for many viewers, the film's most emotional moment arrives when Maverick reunites with his old competitor and frenemy, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer) for what would be their final meeting. The scene was also a real-life reunion between its two actors, who had not appeared onscreen together since 1986's Top Gun. "It was like no time had passed at all," says Kilmer, via email.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO