MODESTO (CBS13) — Good Samaritans rushed to a hit-and-run scene in Modesto over the weekend to find the engine still running and the driver who was hit calling for help. The Modesto Police Department said the collision happened Saturday morning at the intersection of High Street and Cedar Avenue. The department says the suspect sped westbound on Cedar Avenue approaching High Street before running the stop sign. At last check, a department spokesperson told CSB13 there have been no arrests. Investigators are still looking for the driver. “It seems that this particular intersection right here is a magnet for bad driving,” said Nick...

MODESTO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO