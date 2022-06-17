ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Spouses share importance of learning lifesaving skill

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have the power to save a life. Kyle and Vonda Brock...

who13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
TheConversationAU

As Netball Australia eyes betting sponsorship, women and girls are at increased risk of gambling harm

Netball Australia CEO Kelly Ryan said last week she would consider accepting gambling sponsorship to help with Netball Australia’s debts. Gambling sponsorships were “lucrative” for sports, she reasoned, adding netball had to “put itself a little bit more outside its comfort zone” in terms of financial partnerships. While betting firms sponsor large female sporting codes in the United States, this is the first time a high profile women’s sport in Australia has publicly discussed accepting gambling sponsorship. A social media backlash followed. Parents and fans expressed fears about the impact of exposure to commercial marketing for gambling via a code...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy