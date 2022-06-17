ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Four short road trips

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 4 days ago

You don't have to go far to have...

who13.com

Comments / 0

KCCI.com

Man reels in 71-pound catfish near downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out this big catch in Des Moines. Greg Sieck shared a picture of a 71-pound flathead catfish he caught Saturday near downtown. Sieck runs the YouTube channel Outdoor X Media. He says they took some photos before releasing the massive fish back into the water.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Adventureland adds frightening Phantom Fall Fest for 2022

ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland is adding a frightful new event this fall. The amusement park announced plans Monday for its Phantom Fall Fest. The Halloween event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 30 to October 30. It will feature seven new haunted attractions designed to thrill and chill the blood – […]
ALTOONA, IA
1230kfjb.com

Emergency Food Box Mandatory Meat Giveaway

The Emergency Food Box is advising the public that due to a refrigerator break-down at their Marshalltown location they are looking it get rid of a large quantity of meat which they currently have in stock. All meat in supply needs to be removed from their Marshalltown location by the...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines

ALTOONA, Iowa — A popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines. Rue21 is one of the nation's fastest-growing specialty retailers for 15 to 25-year-olds. A 5,000-square-foot store will take up space at the center of the Altoona outlet mall. Currently, the only other Rue21...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa’s best burger celebrates another delicious victory

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Iowa’s best burger is taking a victory lap with another win over a burger in New York. Named Iowa’s best burger in May by the Iowa Beef Council, "The Tombstone" smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown beat New York's "The Holy Smokers" burger from the Ale ‘n Angus Pub in an online burger battle.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation

Summer is the popular time for people to go on vacation, but law enforcement reminds you of ways to keep your home safe while you are traveling. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse says they offer residents a Vacation Home Checklist, where officers can periodically stop by your home to make sure there is nothing suspicious while you are gone. Information such as when you are gone, are your home’s lights on timers, will there be any vehicles on the property or is someone occasionally checking on your home or are allowed to come and go from your property while you’re gone are needed for the checklist.
JEFFERSON, IA
who13.com

Meet the Artist: Marissa Hernandez

Artist Marissa Hernandez shares her inspiration and where you’ll see her work around town. You can check out Marissa’s work at Meet the Artists of Who We Are: the Art of Identity. It’s Tuesday, June 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Polk County Heritage Gallery, which is located in the Polk County Administration Building on Court Avenue. You can see more work at hernandesignco.com.
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa is home to one of the best burgers in the US

The best burger in Iowa from the Flying Elbow restaurant in Marshalltown is now one of the best burgers in the country, capturing over 62 percent of the vote in the Burger Battle Competition against the best burger from the State of New York. The annual quest for bragging rights is a result of an effort by The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the New York Beef Council, beginning with a contest with-in their respective states to determine each state’s entry.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
who13.com

Open for Business: HB Bin Blasters

HB Bin Blasters is open for business to help you clean your trash cans and recycling bins. Owners Josh Beckman and Eric Hogrefe share how it got started. For more information you can contact HB Bin Blasters at 515-422-4981 or visit the website at hbbinblasters.com. Do you have a new...
DES MOINES, IA
wcsx.com

Is it harmless or tasteless? What do YOU think?

Is this a harmless inside joke . . . or is it TASTELESS?. Some people aren’t happy about a tombstone at a cemetery in Iowa, which has a hidden message. It says: “Forever in our hearts . . . until we meet again . . . cherished memories . . . known as . . . our son, brother . . . father, papa, uncle . . . friend and cousin.” But the way the lines are set up, the first letter of each word down the left side spells out an expletive.
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines grocery store argument leads to checkout line shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store. Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Landus Swaps Facilities with Heartland Cooperative

Landus Cooperative recently swapped facilities with another agriculture cooperative. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens tells Raccoon Valley Radio in response to the agriculture industry consolidations and condensing of the market, they wanted to create synergies with other cooperatives so they could continue to thrive. He says the Landus Board of Directors unanimously approved trading facilities with Heartland Cooperative, including Earlham for Panora and Woodward for Rippey.
RIPPEY, IA

