The brackets and schedule for the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam have been released, as announced by the Basketball Travelers Inc. on Tuesday. Arkansas Women’s Basketball, who was selected back in February as one of eight women’s teams, will participate in the 23rd edition of the tournament from Nov. 24-26 held at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas. The men’s event will tipoff the Paradise Jam from Nov. 18-21.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO