Behind Viral Videos

Getting #Krissed is TikTok’s answer to the classic Rickroll

By Annie Rauwerda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok’s relentless appetite for novelty has yielded a new trend that plasters a decade-old clip of Kris Jenner all over For You Pages. It taps into the same type of humor that has made Rickrolling such a timeless internet gag. Here’s what it looks like to get #Krissed:...

