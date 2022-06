This conserve, which is a sort of jam/marmalade hybrid with dried fruit and nuts, tastes like carrot cake in a jar. You can make it anytime and store it away to open up whenever you need a heady dose of warmly-spiced carrots, rum-raisins, walnuts, coconut, pineapple, and citrus. This might seem like a real project if you’re not a seasoned preserver, but the recipe is split up into manageable steps, making it easy to fit into a busy week.

