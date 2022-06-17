ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewett, TX

Texas Boy Dies After Playing Hide-And-Seek Game On Vacation

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Obituary

A second-grader from Jewett, Texas, died while playing a hide-and-seek game on vacation. Wrangler Hendrix , 8, was found "wedged between a washer and dryer," according to People , citing Thomas County Sheriff's Office Captain Tim Watkins .

Wrangler was visiting a family member's home in Coolidge, Georgia, with his grandparents at the time of the incident. Police said he was trying to hide in between the appliances when he got stuck. Wrangler's family found him in between the washer and dryer and immediately began CPR. He was "unresponsive," and police were called to the house.

The 8-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in Thomasville, Georgia, where resuscitation attempts continued. "After approximately one hour of resuscitation attempts, the child was pronounced at approximately 7:28 PM," Watkins said.

Officials believe Wrangler died from positional asphyxiation, but are still awaiting an official autopsy.

In an online tribute, Wrangler's school bus driver wrote, " My heart breaks for all of you . Praying for peace and comfort for you during these dark days. Wrangler was a sweetheart. So thankful for the time I got to be his bus driver," one person wrote in an online tribute. He was so well-mannered and took care of his sister. They were so excited about their trip and the beach. We joked about wearing lots of sunscreen as they got off the bus. Rest in heavenly peace, Wrangler."

Wrangler was the son of Rhonda White and William Andrew Hendrix . Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Sardis Baptist Church in Jewett.

