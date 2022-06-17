ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Remains of fabled 17th century shipwreck found on Oregon coast

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bous_0gEER2eZ00

The 300-year-old mystery of the “Beeswax” shipwreck has finally been solved after timber remains of the fabled Spanish vessel were located on Oregon ’s northern coast.

Local fisherman and treasure hunter Craig Andes said he first discovered the bits of timber in a cave near Manzanita, north of Astoria, in 2013, which he believed belonged to the Beeswax.

The Manila-style Spanish galleon – known in Spanish as the Santo Cristo de Burgos –  had been sailing from the Philippines to Mexico when it went missing in 1693, becoming the source of local legend for centuries.

Mr Andes, talking to National Geographic ahead of the removal of the shipwreck timber earlier this week, said he first approached the Maritime Archaeology Society (MAS) about his suspicions in 2020.

“I was convinced it was driftwood,” said MAS president Williams. “To think that 300-year-old ship timbers could survive the Oregon coast was just crazy.”

Mr Andes said he became worried that some of the timber pieces would be washed away and so placed rocks on top of some beams, although smaller pieces were lost before analysis or recovery could be completed.

Analysis of the timber – which was from an Asian tree felled around 1650 – pointed a team including the MAS, SEARCH Inc, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to the Beeswax and a recovery mission was then set-up. Historical Spanish records were also consulted.

After pandemic and weather-related delays, that recovery took place during a daring 90-minute mission earlier this week, with members of the rescue team working against the clock to beat the incoming tide.

The timber will now go on display at the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, where it will be documented and further researched.

Well-known marine archaeologist James Delgado told local news outlet The Daily Astorian that the timber would not point to the cause of the Beeswax’s fate however, with theories suggesting a tsunami in 1705 brought the bits of wood into the cave.

The vessel was called the Beeswax by Oregonians because of the porcelain, pottery and wax that would wash ashore for centuries – and which were documented by Native Americans living in the area at the time.

The fate of the Spanish crew remains uncertain and MAS will reportedly continue searching for the remainder of the Santo Cristo de Burgos.

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

Legendary Spanish Galleon Shipwreck Discovered After Vanishing 300 Years Ago

In 1693, a Spanish trading ship left the colony in Manilla heading for Mexico. It was never to be seen again until our generation. Now, 15 years of volunteer maritime archeology and plumbing of royal Spanish archives have discovered the identify of the ship—solving a local mystery that has endured since before America was colonized.
SCIENCE
Parade

Remains of Real-Life Shipwreck That Inspired The Goonies Discovered in Oregon

In the beloved 1985 cult film the The Goonies, a band of wonderful kids embark on epic odyssey to discover the long-lost treasure of the 17th century pirate One-Eyed Willy. Set in Astoria, Oregon, the kids who live on the Goon Docks brave being chased by criminals all while trying to save their homes from being foreclosed and destroyed so a property developing company can build a country club.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Wreckage from the legendary 17th-century Spanish galleon that inspired 'The Goonies' is FOUND off the coast of Oregon after the ship veered off course and vanished en route to Mexico over 300 years ago

The race is on for One-Eyed Willy's treasure, as part of the shipwreck of the boat that inspired 'The Goonies' has been found. Marine archaeologists have recovered timbers from the hull of the 17th-century Spanish galleon Santo Cristo de Burgos in sea caves in Oregon, USA. The ship is said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Timber, OR
City
Manzanita, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#17th Century#Oregon Coast#Shipwreck#Maritime Archaeology#Spanish#National Geographic#Mas#Asian#Recreation Department
The Independent

Massive rockslide at drought-stricken Lake Powell caught on video

Boaters on Lake Powell this past weekend caught on camera a massive rockslide as it collapsed into the water.The footage shows the sandstone cliff starting to tilt toward the water below, before collapsing and sending a towering spray into the sky and large waves across the lake.Joseph Cook, from the Arizona Geological Survey, told Arizona’s Family News that the collapse could have been caused in part by the lake’s recent extremely low water levels. Mr Cook said that the rock cleaving could have been exacerbated by being saturated with water, and then drying out. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta

One climber has died and four others were injured – including at least two critically – after their hike took a dangerous turn on California’s Mount Shasta.Multiple incidents were declared on the mountain throughout Monday with one dead climber airlifted away, and three others rescued with injuries including a broken ankle. The climbers were rescued between 8.39am, when three of the climbers were located by first responders, and 6.34pm, when the fifth climber was located following an hours-long search.At least two of the climbers were in a critical condition and were flown to a nearby hospital, the Siskiyou County...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
Field & Stream

143 Sheep Die Fleeing from Wolves in Idaho

Wolves were reportedly responsible for the deaths of 143 sheep in the foothills near Boise, Idaho, this May. Wildlife and livestock agency reports confirm two wolves caused a flock to flee in daylight. In the panic, the sheep fell into a gully. “The wolves scared the hell out of [the...
BOISE, ID
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Hiker dies after huge waves flood California trail

A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ARTnews

Network of Hidden Passages Uncovered Beneath 3,000-Year-Old Peruvian Temple

Click here to read the full article. A network of hidden tunnels was discovered by a team of archaeologists beneath the 3,000-year-old Chavín de Huántar temple complex in the Peruvian Andes. The tunnels contain earlier forms of construction made by the Indigenous Chavín people that have not previously been observed. The pre-Inca site was constructed by the Chavín people, originally from the Peruvian highlands, who first appeared in the Mosna Valley around 900 B.C.E. and remained until roughly 250 B.C.E. Across the Ancash region, the complex once operated as a major religious and administrative hub. The Chavín de Huántar temple complex has...
SCIENCE
Evie M.

Visit Lone Pine, CA—the apparent home of a "Mountain Devil"

the Alabama Hills in Lone Pine, CAJoshua Gresham hammy Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I spent twenty-four long, amazing years in California, with all but four of them spent in Central California. And yet, daily I am being surprised by all the strange places and things my home state has to offer that I knew nothing about. Lone Pine, CA, known as the gateway to Mt. Whitney and Death Valley, is familiar to me only in flashes as we traveled elsewhere for our camping trip. I'd always wanted to stop and see the snow topped mountains, the desert.
LONE PINE, CA
natureworldnews.com

Utah Faces an Environmental Catastrophe as the Great Salt Lake Continues to Dry Up

Here's what will happen if the Great Salt Lake, which has already decreased by two-thirds, continues to dry up:. The lake's flies and brine shrimp would die out - scientists say it could happen as early as this summer - posing a hazard to the 10 million migrating birds who visit the lake every year to dine on the small animals. Ski conditions would deteriorate in areas above Salt Lake City, a major source of revenue. The lake's profitable magnesium and other mineral exploitation may end.
UTAH STATE
Phys.org

Systematic warming pool discovered in the Pacific due to human activities

In a study just released in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, Dr. Armineh Barkhordarian confirms that this systematic warming pool is not the result of natural climatic variations—but of human influences instead. "This warming pool will continue to increase the water temperature in the future, increasing both the...
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

707K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy