ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

US adds $103M for wildfire hazards and land rehabilitation

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zsdk_0gEEQl8600

The U.S. is adding $103 million this year for wildfire risk reduction and burned-area rehabilitation throughout the country as well as establishing an interagency wildland firefighter health and well-being program, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Friday.

Haaland made the announcement following a briefing on this year's wildfire season at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise , which coordinates the nation's wildland firefighting efforts.

The U.S. is having one of its worst starts to the wildfire season with more than 30,000 wildfires that have scorched 4,600 square miles (12,000 square kilometers). That’s well above the 10-year average for the same period, about 23,500 wildfires and 1,800 square miles (4,700 square kilometers) burned.

About $80 million will be used to speed up work removing potential wildfire hazards on more than 3,000 square miles (7,700 square kilometers) of Interior Department lands, a 30% increase over last year. Another $20 million will be used to bolster post-wildfire landscape recovery.

The money is coming from the $1 trillion infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed late last year.

“As wildfire seasons become longer, more intense and more dangerous, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is bringing much needed support to communities across the country to increase the resilience of lands and better support federal wildland firefighters,” Haaland said.

The firefighter well-being program that includes the Forest Service will address physical and mental health needs for seasonal and year-round wildland firefighters, and will include post-traumatic stress disorder care. The fire center in recent years has started making efforts to encourage firefighters to seek mental health help after an increase in wildland firefighter suicides.

“Wildland firefighters work in incredibly stressful environments that can take a significant toll on their overall health and well-being, as well as on those who love them," Haaland said. "Standing up a targeted interagency effort to provide trauma-informed mental health care is critical.”

The Interior Department's program will establish year-round prevention and mental-health training for wildland firefighters. The Interior Department's Office of Wildland Fire will help create a new system for trauma support services that emphasizes early intervention.

About $3 million will be used for climate-related research that includes landscape resiliency, prescribed fire, carbon storage and greenhouse gas and smoke emissions.

Some of the money will be used to continue developing a wildfire risk mapping and mitigation tool that's being developed by the Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. That tool could help identify high-risk areas and make them a priority for treatment.

Wildfire seasons have become increasingly longer as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years, and scientists have long warned that the weather will get wilder as the world warms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

North Korean leader convenes military meeting amid tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is meeting with his senior military officials to discuss national defense policies and continuing his arms buildup following a highly provocative run in ballistic missile testing this year that revived tensions with Washington and Seoul. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission that began Tuesday to review defense work during the first half of 2022 and confirm “crucial and urgent tasks” to expand military capabilities and implement key defense policies. The report did not specify any plans or...
MILITARY
The Independent

Five shocking proposals from the Texas GOP’s radical new platform

At a convention where several of its more prominent lawmakers were harassed and booed, the Texas Republican Party has passed the latest version of its official platform – and it makes for shocking reading.The platform is not a specific programme of legislation, and just because the party has passed it does not mean all or even most of its provisions will be passed into state law, regardless of the fact that Texas currently has a Republican governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state legislature.However, the hardline nature of the platform is nonetheless indicative of where the state’s Republican base...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian tank and two infantry vehicles with British howitzers

Ukrainian forces have destroyed Russian military vehicles using weapons provided to them by the UK.This video, published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shows smoke rising from two explosions."One tank and two infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian occupiers - along with their crews - were turned into scrap metal," officials said.Defence secretary Ben Wallace confirmed to Sky News that the UK has acquired 20 M109 Howitzers from a Belgian arms company for Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war, says UK armed forces chiefWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun’s searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic along dusty sidewalks. Here, in the hottest big city in America, thousands of homeless people swelter as the summer’s triple digit temperatures arrive. The stifling tent city has ballooned amid pandemic-era evictions and surging rents that have dumped hundreds more people onto the sizzling streets that grow eerily quiet when temperatures peak in the midafternoon. A heat wave earlier this month brought temperatures of up to 114 degrees (45.5 Celsius) - and it’s only June....
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

The Independent

707K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy