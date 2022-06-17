ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

Multi-Million Dollar New England Estate With Mini Golf, Helicopter Pad, and Art Gallery

By Jolana Miller
 4 days ago
If you're looking for a truly one-of-a-kind property, then here you go. Welcome to Stowe, Vermont, where this 68 acre compound can be yours for $16 million. It's listed by Pall Spera, Pall Spera Company Realtors, LLC. Talk about a picturesque location in such an idyllic New England atmosphere...

