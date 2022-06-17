ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Oregon WR Commit Ashton Cozart Goes In-Depth

By Jonathan Charles about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkjBU_0gEEOsZ100
(Hudson Standish/IT)

A singular talent from the Lone Star State, wide receiver Ashton Cozart, recently committed to Oregon. Cozart initially pledged to the Oklahoma Sooners, but Oregon persuaded him to quack instead.

Cozart attends Marcus High in Flower Mound, a suburb of Dallas/Forth Worth. The On3 Consensus ranks the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder as the nation’s No. 152 player and its No. 26 wide receiver.

***The Juice: Latest Oregon Recruiting Scoop***

Cozart grew up in the Pacific Northwest before moving to to Texas. He still has friends and family there in the area.

ScoopDuck began by asking the No. 28 rising senior in Texas if he is planning another trip to Oregon?

“I’ll be out to Oregon for an unofficial visit,” he said, “for a game visit.”

What about Oregon made him flip?

“Coach (Junior) Adams and what he sold to me on developing me as a player and as a man,” he said. “The young staff and the coaches from the South.

“I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, and friends. And family I have that are rooting for me.

“The last reason is culture and how they can take care of me and achieve my goals.”

What was it about coach Adams?

“He’s just so real,” he said, “and he’s a mentor and father-type of dude. And he’ll take care of me.

“You can tell … it’s authentic and (he) really loves his kids. And his ability to coach and develop some big-time guys.”

Cozart was equally impressed with Dan Lanning.

“High energy and cares about his kids,” he said, “and the hires he’s made are relatable. I talk to them like they’re my friends.

“Me and Lanning have a lot in common, (including) experiences that we’ve had and hardships we’ve had. And I can relate to him.”

How does the staff plan to use him?

“Take advantage of my speed and get down to a 4.3 speed and take it off the top or across the field,” he said. “Athletic skills and over-the-top routes.”

Cozart doesn’t plan to arrive in Eugene without backup.

“The (Ford Sports Program) guys and growing up with those guys,” he said. “Trying to recruit (Jayden) Wayne, (Caleb) Presley in 2023 and the ’24 guys.”

What is your favorite part about Oregon?

“Only college town in the Pac-12,” he said. “Down south it’s all big city (or) it’s all college towns.

“The fans at Oregon are super hyped. In my eighth-grade year, I visited Oregon. Best facilities and all of that.”

Oregon also appears to be a fit academically.

“Business,” he said of his projected major. “Oregon has a top-five business degree, and you can do a lot with it.”

Cozart still has some high school benchmarks to reach before he comes to Eugene.

“1,200 yards and 20 TDs,” he said, “and state. And put it on me and help the team win and the guys get right for next year.”

What is something most people do not know about him?

“I’m a nerd for real,” he said. “I’m not a big party guy.

“’Star Wars’ and Marvel and ‘Harry Potter.’ And I like anime. And I stay up just watching those movies.”

What is his message to Duck fans.

“Get ready for the empire to be built in the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “We’re coming for that Natty.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

FSU football: Impact of Daymon David returning to Oregon from portal

FSU football coaches have been combing every nook and cranny to improve their roster, with a lot of emphasis on the secondary and in the trenches. They’ve entertained a lot of defensive backs over the past couple of months, and the latest target was Oregon’s Daymon David, who entered the transfer portal in early May. David, who originally hails from Maryland was a former four-star safety in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Four Keys to Oregon Football Beating Georgia

Our Oregon football program has been through a lot in the last ten seasons. With highs and lows underneath each new coaching staff, Dan Lanning has arrived. After a promising foundation has been set with coach Mario Cristobal, will Lanning be the one to take us to the championship?. In...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon walk-on QB transfers

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon walk-on quarterback AJ Abbott announced on his Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal. Abbott didn't play in a game during his time at Oregon. Abbott joined the Ducks just before the 2021 season after being a standout football star at Stratford High School in Houston, Texas.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Beavers add Oregon high school star

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
Flower Mound, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Oregon State
Flower Mound, TX
Football
beachconnection.net

On Edge of Central and South Oregon Coast, Florence's Killer Plants, Aerial Views, Horses

(Florence, Oregon) – At one point, near that mysterious boundary between central Oregon coast and south Oregon coast, Highway 101 becomes much more chock full of attractions than you realize. Trails, horses, wilderness lakes, campgrounds, some particularly strange creatures that pose as plants and extensive ocean panoramas occupy this sublime chunk of highway just north of Florence. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a ways above the beach, north of Florence)
FLORENCE, OR
DeanLand

Four Favorite Stops on Our Epic Oregon Coast Road Trip

We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Towns#American Football#College Football#The Oklahoma Sooners
hh-today.com

UP’s bridge job on Cox Creek: $2.2 million

In case you haven’t had enough yet of this Cox Creek railroad project, here’s more. Today I heard from Aaron Hunt, senior director of public affairs for the Union Pacific in Portland. Here’s what he told me via email:. “We are replacing the bridge in Albany as...
ALBANY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

New enterprises pop up around Lebanon

Despite the pandemic and the tenacity of the COVID-19 virus to linger and disrupt business, some new businesses still managed to pop up like stubborn flowers in rocky terrain; and what interesting flowers they are. Here’s a peek at some of Lebanon’s newest businesses and the people who run them....
LEBANON, OR
hh-today.com

A big sign would help, like ‘Tire store’

Companies building a store in Albany, especially a big one that everybody driving by can see, are missing a bet when they don’t put up a sign explaining who they are and what they’re building. If they did, they would satisfy the natural curiosity of the public, and...
ALBANY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
newslincolncounty.com

Oregon Coast Fishermen are rolling up their sleeves to stop the construction of huge offshore windmills

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners put out a BIG NO! to a federal agency that wants to build huge electric generating windmill farms just off the shores of the Oregon Coast. Lincoln County Commissioners Kaety Jacobson and Doug Hunt decided to send off a rather straight-forward NO! to a request by the federal government that wants to install hundreds of windmills along the coast.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Truck rams into commercial building in Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore.-- A truck smashed into a commercial building Saturday morning, officials said between 5:30 and 6:00. This is at a wellness office and the Dak Thai Café on Front Street on the corner of West Oregon Avenue. Pictures from a community Facebook page show the truck and camper...
kptv.com

Crash leaves Roseburg woman dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash left a 21-year-old Roseburg woman dead Friday evening according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police arrived in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road after a 911 call. Deputies found a 2000 Toyata 4-Runner crashed into a pole and unoccupied cars. The driver of the car, identified as 21-year-old Kylee Alexander, was found dead at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
Distractify

'Deadliest Catch' Bank Robber — From Catching Crabs Pots to Being Caught

Famed author Hunter S. Thompson once wrote, "The TV business is uglier than most things. It is normally perceived as some kind of cruel and shallow money trench through the heart of the journalism industry, a long plastic hallway where thieves and pimps run free and good men die like dogs, for no good reason." In the case of Joshua Tel Warner, he straddled the worlds of television and thievery.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy