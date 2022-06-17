Oregon WR Commit Ashton Cozart Goes In-Depth

(Hudson Standish/IT)

A singular talent from the Lone Star State, wide receiver Ashton Cozart, recently committed to Oregon. Cozart initially pledged to the Oklahoma Sooners, but Oregon persuaded him to quack instead.

Cozart attends Marcus High in Flower Mound, a suburb of Dallas/Forth Worth. The On3 Consensus ranks the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder as the nation’s No. 152 player and its No. 26 wide receiver.

***The Juice: Latest Oregon Recruiting Scoop***

Cozart grew up in the Pacific Northwest before moving to to Texas. He still has friends and family there in the area.

ScoopDuck began by asking the No. 28 rising senior in Texas if he is planning another trip to Oregon?

“I’ll be out to Oregon for an unofficial visit,” he said, “for a game visit.”

What about Oregon made him flip?

“Coach (Junior) Adams and what he sold to me on developing me as a player and as a man,” he said. “The young staff and the coaches from the South.

“I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, and friends. And family I have that are rooting for me.

“The last reason is culture and how they can take care of me and achieve my goals.”

What was it about coach Adams?

“He’s just so real,” he said, “and he’s a mentor and father-type of dude. And he’ll take care of me.

“You can tell … it’s authentic and (he) really loves his kids. And his ability to coach and develop some big-time guys.”

Cozart was equally impressed with Dan Lanning.

“High energy and cares about his kids,” he said, “and the hires he’s made are relatable. I talk to them like they’re my friends.

“Me and Lanning have a lot in common, (including) experiences that we’ve had and hardships we’ve had. And I can relate to him.”

How does the staff plan to use him?

“Take advantage of my speed and get down to a 4.3 speed and take it off the top or across the field,” he said. “Athletic skills and over-the-top routes.”

Cozart doesn’t plan to arrive in Eugene without backup.

“The (Ford Sports Program) guys and growing up with those guys,” he said. “Trying to recruit (Jayden) Wayne, (Caleb) Presley in 2023 and the ’24 guys.”

What is your favorite part about Oregon?

“Only college town in the Pac-12,” he said. “Down south it’s all big city (or) it’s all college towns.

“The fans at Oregon are super hyped. In my eighth-grade year, I visited Oregon. Best facilities and all of that.”

Oregon also appears to be a fit academically.

“Business,” he said of his projected major. “Oregon has a top-five business degree, and you can do a lot with it.”

Cozart still has some high school benchmarks to reach before he comes to Eugene.

“1,200 yards and 20 TDs,” he said, “and state. And put it on me and help the team win and the guys get right for next year.”

What is something most people do not know about him?

“I’m a nerd for real,” he said. “I’m not a big party guy.

“’Star Wars’ and Marvel and ‘Harry Potter.’ And I like anime. And I stay up just watching those movies.”

What is his message to Duck fans.

“Get ready for the empire to be built in the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “We’re coming for that Natty.”