Penn State football releases more jersey numbers for Nittany Lion newcomers

Penn State safety Tyrece Mills has his new jersey number.

Penn State football has announced jersey numbers and heights and weights for more June arrivals.

The Lions have been busy welcoming newcomers from the Class of 2022 to town this month. After releasing numerous players’ numbers and figures on Thursday, three more were released on Friday.

Anthony Ivey will wear No. 12 for the Nittany Lions. The Manheim Township receiver was a four-time all-state selection. He is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds.

“Anthony has a tremendous ability to be an impact player,” Manheim Township coach Mark Evans said when Ivey signed.

“From the start of his freshman year here, he’s made big plays. He’s a very explosive, game-changing player. If he continues to work hard consistently and continues to develop, he’ll have a very bright future at Penn State.”

Next up is Tyrece Mills. The Lackawanna College safety who played his high school ball at Philadelphia Northeast will wear No. 14 at Penn State.

A safety who was an NJCAA All-American, he stands 6-foot-1, 195 pounds. He now hopes to reunite with former Falcon teammate Ji’Ayir Brown as a starter, but the safety competition is fierce.

“Tyrece is a gifted athlete, he can run and jump,” Lackawanna coach Mark Duda said when Mills signed.

“He’s a game-changer with great ball skills and he’s a big-time tackler. He’s only going to get better and better. He has all the physical skills you want. He’s a quiet guy, but someone who will always get it done.”

Finally, defensive tackle Kaleb Artis will wear No. 58. However, he is not on the official online roster yet.

Full Penn State freshmen jersey numbers to date

Here is the list, as compiled by Blue-White Illustrated:

5 – Mitchell Tinsley – WR – 6-1, 203

5 – Cam Miller – CB – 6-0, 175

7 – Kaden Saunders – WR – 5-10, 178

8 – Tyler Johnson – WR – 6-0, 175

9 – Beau Pribula – QB – 6-2, 200

10 – Mehki Flowers – S – 6-0, 185

10 – Nick Singleton – RB – 6-0, 219

12 – Anthony Ivey – WR – 5-11, 180

13 – Kaytron Allen – RB – 5-11, 216

13 – Cristian Driver – CB – 5-11, 185

14 – Tyrece Mills – S – 6-1, 195

15 – Drew Allar – QB – 6-5, 229

18 – Omari Evans – WR – 6-0, 179

28 – Zane Durant – DT – 6-1, 265

32 – Keon Wylie – LB – 6-2, 200

33 – Dani Dennis-Sutton – DE – 6-5, 255

44 – Chop Robinson – DE – 6-3, 240

55 – JB Nelson – OL – 6-5, 305

58 – Kaleb Artis – DT

64 – Hunter Nourzad – OL – 6-3, 310

66 – Drew Shelton – OL – 6-5, 275

73 – Maleek McNeil – OL – 6-7, 355

88 – Jerry Cross – TE – 6-5, 250

97 – Alex Bacchetta – P – 6-2, 205

Penn State players still to be given numbers/height/weight updates:

KJ Winston – S

Ken Talley – Edge (Still to arrive)

Vega Ioane – OL (Still to arrive)