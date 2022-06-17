Penn State football releases more jersey numbers for Nittany Lion newcomers
Penn State football has announced jersey numbers and heights and weights for more June arrivals.
The Lions have been busy welcoming newcomers from the Class of 2022 to town this month. After releasing numerous players’ numbers and figures on Thursday, three more were released on Friday.
Anthony Ivey will wear No. 12 for the Nittany Lions. The Manheim Township receiver was a four-time all-state selection. He is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds.
“Anthony has a tremendous ability to be an impact player,” Manheim Township coach Mark Evans said when Ivey signed.
“From the start of his freshman year here, he’s made big plays. He’s a very explosive, game-changing player. If he continues to work hard consistently and continues to develop, he’ll have a very bright future at Penn State.”
Next up is Tyrece Mills. The Lackawanna College safety who played his high school ball at Philadelphia Northeast will wear No. 14 at Penn State.
A safety who was an NJCAA All-American, he stands 6-foot-1, 195 pounds. He now hopes to reunite with former Falcon teammate Ji’Ayir Brown as a starter, but the safety competition is fierce.
“Tyrece is a gifted athlete, he can run and jump,” Lackawanna coach Mark Duda said when Mills signed.
“He’s a game-changer with great ball skills and he’s a big-time tackler. He’s only going to get better and better. He has all the physical skills you want. He’s a quiet guy, but someone who will always get it done.”
Finally, defensive tackle Kaleb Artis will wear No. 58. However, he is not on the official online roster yet.
Full Penn State freshmen jersey numbers to date
Here is the list, as compiled by Blue-White Illustrated:
5 – Mitchell Tinsley – WR – 6-1, 203
5 – Cam Miller – CB – 6-0, 175
7 – Kaden Saunders – WR – 5-10, 178
8 – Tyler Johnson – WR – 6-0, 175
9 – Beau Pribula – QB – 6-2, 200
10 – Mehki Flowers – S – 6-0, 185
10 – Nick Singleton – RB – 6-0, 219
12 – Anthony Ivey – WR – 5-11, 180
13 – Kaytron Allen – RB – 5-11, 216
13 – Cristian Driver – CB – 5-11, 185
14 – Tyrece Mills – S – 6-1, 195
15 – Drew Allar – QB – 6-5, 229
18 – Omari Evans – WR – 6-0, 179
28 – Zane Durant – DT – 6-1, 265
32 – Keon Wylie – LB – 6-2, 200
33 – Dani Dennis-Sutton – DE – 6-5, 255
44 – Chop Robinson – DE – 6-3, 240
55 – JB Nelson – OL – 6-5, 305
58 – Kaleb Artis – DT
64 – Hunter Nourzad – OL – 6-3, 310
66 – Drew Shelton – OL – 6-5, 275
73 – Maleek McNeil – OL – 6-7, 355
88 – Jerry Cross – TE – 6-5, 250
97 – Alex Bacchetta – P – 6-2, 205
Penn State players still to be given numbers/height/weight updates:
KJ Winston – S
Ken Talley – Edge (Still to arrive)
Vega Ioane – OL (Still to arrive)
