We found a lot to like about the ADATA Elite SE880 external solid-state drive (starts at $79.99 for 500GB; $129.99 for 1TB as tested). This tiny, featherweight portable SSD gives you the zippiness of the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface at a moderate price, though you may need to upgrade your desktop to take full advantage of it. The SE880 did very well in our PCMark 10 Storage benchmark test, which measures a drive's speed in everyday tasks like program loading and file copying. If you don't need Gen 2x2 or aren't up for installing a new motherboard or expansion card to get support for it, the larger ADATA SE800, an Editors' Choice award winner from 2020, costs slightly less and adds a USB port cover that protects the innards from water, sand, and dust.

