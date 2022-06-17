ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrieta, CA

26 Pounds of Meth Found in Child Booster Seats: CBP

By NBC 7 Staff
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly 26 pounds of methamphetamine were found in child booster seats during a smuggling attempt on Wednesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The discovery was made during a vehicle stop on northbound...

www.nbcsandiego.com

