26 Pounds of Meth Found in Child Booster Seats: CBP

A man who allegedly tried stealing gasoline from a Utah business has been caught on video bursting into flames.The incident involved a security business, Summit Fire and Protection, who said it was targeted by two groups of thieves on Saturday.The first thief syphoned some of the gasoline from a company vehicle after removing the catalytic converter, the business told KSL-TV on Wednesday.Not long after, another alleged thief appeared at the company’s parking lot and began attempting to syphon what was left of the gasoline. He soon came into trouble.“The guy tried to syphon gas out of it and he...

GAS PRICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO