This Is The Best Sub Shop In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."

So which sub shop was named the best in Louisiana ?

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

New Orleans has no shortage of amazing eateries to pick up a sub or po'boy, but Parkway Bakery & Tavern was named the best. First established in 1911, this Crescent City staple has been a mainstay for well over a century. Parkway Bakery & Tavern is located at 538 Hagen Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"In New Orleans, sub sandwiches are po'boys and they start with the local take on French baguettes: light as a feather inside, the perfect balance of crisp and chewy on the outside. You can find them in pretty much every restaurant and cafe and even some bars, though this specialist bakery serves up the best in town. Parkway Bakery's shrimp po'boy is wonderful, with beautifully seasoned shellfish – but it's the roast beef the place is famous for, and deservedly so. It's packed with tender, melt-in-the-mouth meat."

Check out the full list here to see the best sub shops in the country.