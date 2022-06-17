ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZaVB_0gEEMvHc00
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."

So which sub shop was named the best in Louisiana ?

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

New Orleans has no shortage of amazing eateries to pick up a sub or po'boy, but Parkway Bakery & Tavern was named the best. First established in 1911, this Crescent City staple has been a mainstay for well over a century. Parkway Bakery & Tavern is located at 538 Hagen Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"In New Orleans, sub sandwiches are po'boys and they start with the local take on French baguettes: light as a feather inside, the perfect balance of crisp and chewy on the outside. You can find them in pretty much every restaurant and cafe and even some bars, though this specialist bakery serves up the best in town. Parkway Bakery's shrimp po'boy is wonderful, with beautifully seasoned shellfish – but it's the roast beef the place is famous for, and deservedly so. It's packed with tender, melt-in-the-mouth meat."

Check out the full list here to see the best sub shops in the country.

Comments / 0

Related
myneworleans.com

Ralph’s on the Park Announces Summer Special

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few sure signs that summer in New Orleans is finally here: seersucker clothing, freshly pressed linens, southern skies filled with twinkling stars, and the arrival of Ralph’s on the Park’s annual and most popular 3 Appetizers and a Glass of Wine special. With its large windows overlooking the tranquil surroundings of its treasured neighborhood, looking out onto the historic City Park, evenings at Ralph’s on the Park become even more of a destination with the presentation of its popular $35 summer dinner promotion from Thursday, July 7, through Friday, September 30.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Best Local Pies of New Orleans

When the topic of pie comes up, New Orleanians often lament the loss of Hubig's, the historic bakery destroyed by a fire in 2012. Hubig's fruit-filled hand pies were a staple at grocery and corner stores around the city. Yet while that bakery has never returned to operation, there's no shortage of places around New Orleans to get a piece of pie, from Hubig's-style fruit hand pies to slices of traditional, windowsill-style pies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
92.9 THE LAKE

WATCH: Epic Brawl at Louisiana Walmart Terrorizes Shoppers

I honestly don't know what I would do if something like this happened right in front of me. The fight at the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 10 pm. The altercation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies to get involved. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Alicia Robins-Jones, mayhem ensued.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Cabin, campsite reservation system for Louisiana state parks launches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Making a cabin or campsite reservation at a Louisiana State Park will now be easier due to a new system, according to state park officials. The Office of State Parks said new features of the system include a call center, a golf course management system, and the ability to buy annual passes, gift cards, and merchandise online.
LOUISIANA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bay St. Louis (MS)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Bay St Louis, MS?. Bay St. Louis is a city situated in Mississippi, on the west side of the Bay of St Louis, on the Gulf Coast. Its dominant Creole culture is a mix of French and African influences.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Getty Images Sandwiches#Italian#Vietnamese#French
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Went Out For A Night With Friends In New Orleans And Now She Is Missing

**The NOPD reports that Kelsey Price returned home safely**. New Orleans is a large city known for parties, Mardi Gras, and many famous nightclubs and districts. On June 17, 2022, Kelsey Price decided to take advantage of some of the fun her city has to offer and went out for a night with friends. The group of friends was hanging out at a club in the Central Business District of the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before they left the club, Kelsey's friends said she asked them to "take her car home" and Kelsey left the club, reports WDSU.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Complaint against care for chimpanzees in Louisiana sanctuary

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments. The group says the sanctuary's care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven's own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NOLA.com

Ayu brings fresh pastries to Frenchmen Street

Ayu, which rhymes with bayou, is an Indonesian word that conjures beauty and joy. Step into Ayu Bakehouse and that’s clearly the end game, a place where crusty ovals of fragrant sourdough keep company with strawberry tartlets jagged with Ponchatoula fruit and pavlova rounds of meringue scattered with blueberries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Three south Louisiana men injured in North Carolina plane crash

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. - A group of men from Louisiana, including a businessman from Baton Rouge, were involved in a plane crash near Asheville, NC. Thursday. The men, who are alive and recovering in the hospital, have been identified as Jeffrey Trufant, Sean Harrison and Michael Franco. Franco lives in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Hot enough for you? Louisiana boils with higher-than-usual temps so far in June

Yes, in case you were wondering, it has been hotter than usual for this time of year. It's not even technically summer until Tuesday, but temperatures in parts of south Louisiana are already flirting with 100 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a succession of heat advisories — and it's only expected to worsen.
uptownmessenger.com

Eleven Uptown eateries offering special menus for Restaurant Week

The seven-day celebration of New Orleans food known as Restaurant Week begins Monday (June 20) and runs through June 26. Some of the best restaurants all over town are offering special menus, so diners can sample the various cuisines at the abundance of restaurants our city has to offer. There are 11 participating in Uptown neighborhoods, ranging from international to haute Creole cuisine.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.5 WKDQ

Popeyes Selling Chicken For 59 Cents In Honor Of 50th Anniversary

Order up! Popeyes is celebrating 50 years in business and thanking customers by offering a special deal from now until June 19th!. Every time I drive past Popeyes, it always seems like a party in the drive thru. I don't understand the hype about Popeyes, but maybe after trying them for this special deal I'll think differently! Back on June 12th, 1972, Popeyes was founded in New Orleans by Alan Copeland, a successful entrepreneur. When he opened the chain, chicken was sold for less than a dollar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
551
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy