This Is The Best Sub Shop In North Carolina

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in North Carolina. According to the site:

"Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."

So which sub shop was named the best in North Carolina ?

Smoky Mountain Sub Shop

Located in Waynesville, Smoky Mountain Sub Shop has been a community tradition for over two decades, according to its website . The locally-owned and operated shop uses fresh, local ingredients to craft a wide variety of sandwiches and wraps.

Smoky Mountain Sub Shop is located at 29 Miller Street in Waynesville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Opened in 1993, Smoky Mountain Sub Shop is a local institution in Waynesville and a popular stop for people passing through the town (which itself is beautifully sandwiched between the Great Smoky and Blue Ridge mountain ranges). The super-fresh sub rolls are sourced from a local bakery and stuffed with cured meats and cheeses, cold cuts, egg salad or — one of the favorites — meatballs."

