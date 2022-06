Authorities have asked for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of mail theft in Merced. At approximately 4:13 p.m. on June 16, a package was stolen from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of East South Bear Creek Drive, according to a news release from the Merced Police Department. Police said the victim provided the department with footage of a person accused of taking the package, which is believed to contain about $100 worth of cooking utensils.

MERCED, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO