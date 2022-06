The superstar released her first single in three years, "Break My Soul" late Monday evening, just an hour ahead of its scheduled release for midnight on Tuesday. The infectious single is a fast paced, retro house inspired track that finds the singer narrating her attempts at chasing joy over a dance beat with help from New Orleans rapper Big Freedia. (The artist also collaborated with Bey for her 2016 hit single "Formation"). The comeback track was produced by The Dream, responsible for some of Bey's most famous singles including "Single Ladies", "Upgrade You", "Love On Top" and more.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 HOURS AGO