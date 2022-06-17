ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westlake Police Blotter-Suspected Wanted For Attempted Theft At Walgreens

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews notes from the Westlake, Ohio police department. On 6/11/22 at about 11:15PM police received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a possible OVI of a Jeep on I-90. The caller witnessed the vehicle driving half-way on the shoulder of the highway. An officer located the vehicle and stopped it...

IN THIS ARTICLE
