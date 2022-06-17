ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

This Is The Best Sub Shop In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
97.5 WCOS
97.5 WCOS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6ZfA_0gEEJL3R00
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in South Carolina. According to the site:

"Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."

So which sub shop was named the best in South Carolina ?

Bon Banh Mi

With two locations along the coast, Bon Banh Mi gives diners a chance to chow down on some Vietnamese-style sandwiches right in the here in South Carolina. To find your nearest location or to check out the menu, visit the website .

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The best subs in South Carolina are actually Vietnamese-style bánh mì sandwiches. Specifically, the bánh mì at Bon Banh Mi, which as a restaurant in Charleston and another outpost in the town of Mount Pleasant. Both are sought out for their beautifully fresh bread, filled with flavor-packed fillings from red curry beef to cauliflower. The stores are cute as a button and cheerily decorated, too."

Check out the full list here to see the best sub shops in the country.

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

When it comes to pizza, it truly comes down to what kind of toppings you like but also what kind of pizza crust you prefer. However, they secret will always be using fresh ingredients. Of course the way you cook it makes all the difference. In conclusion, if you think it's easy to find the perfect pizza, think again because most of the time it's hard to find a place that can tick all these boxes.
Alina Andras

Five Hidden Gems in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states, with plenty of beautiful places to explore. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, there is something to do for everybody. You can get lost in crowded but beautiful places or you can enjoy outdoor activities in secluded places. No matter what your ideal vacation looks like, you can definitely find something for your liking here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Alina Andras

7 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

It comes without saying that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country. That's because it truly has everything one could dream of. Stunning beaches, amazing hiking trails, charming small towns and hidden gems that wait for you to discover them.
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak. However, even though there are lots and lots of places that serve it, not all of them know how to properly prepare it. It's true that you can easily prepare one at home and have it just the way you like it, but sometimes it's nice to just go out and enjoy a nice dinner with your friends or family members.
CHARLESTON, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Alligator Infested Lakes in South Carolina

South Carolina has long been a renowned tourist spot for many years, home of the famous Morgan Island, which includes a population of about 4,000 free-roaming rhesus monkeys. This place is also known for its beautiful beaches, relaxing golf courses, and historic districts that would make every trip there worthwhile. Its most influential cities, like Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Florence, and Spartanburg, offer their share of great amenities, welcoming culture, and destinations that even locals can visit.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Service Proposes to List Rare Plant Native to Georgia and South Carolina, Proposes Critical Habitat

Ocmulgee skullcap, a rare plant found only in the Ocmulgee River and Savannah River watersheds in Georgia and South Carolina, is in decline. Remaining populations are small, contain relatively few individuals, and are scattered across the range, lacking connectivity to one another. To protect Ocmulgee skullcap and its habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing protections for the plant under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Red Curry#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Getty Images Sandwiches#Italian#Vietnamese
WCBD Count on 2

“Next Gen” KFC restaurant proposed for James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A new “next-gen” KFC restaurant, if approved, could be on the way to James Island. The Town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals will discuss Tuesday night a proposal to build a new KFC quick-service restaurant near the intersection of Folly and Camp roads. In their proposal to the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

6 Most Beautiful Beaches in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the whole country. In fast, lots of Americans prefer to spend their summer holiday in South Carolina. That's because there is something for everybody here. From pristine beaches to wild and secluded places - you'll definitely find something for your liking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kiss951.com

This is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in North Carolina

Everyone had a chance to eat. However, what are Americans choosing to consume? TOP Data has identified the top fast-food chains based on consumer trends for fast-food chains in America. It’s probably not the one you think of when you think of the top fast-food chains in North Carolina that TOP Data analyzed the spending habits of 12 million Americans.
RESTAURANTS
WCBD Count on 2

New law limits ‘wake surfing’ in South Carolina waterways

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new boating law in South Carolina aims to protect people and structures from large wakes that are created by a popular water sport. “Wake surfing” is now prohibited on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water, or an anchored watercraft. According to the […]
POLITICS
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

Those who love to eat seafood know how important it is to prepare it properly. And while it's very easy to cook it at home if you follow some rules, sometimes it's way better to just go to a nice restaurant and enjoy a delicious meal in the company of a group of good friends or some family members.
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator ever Found in South Carolina

Alligators live in the southeastern U.S. in Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and parts of North Carolina. These large reptiles make themselves at home in swamps, marshes, ponds, rivers, lakes, and sometimes golf courses!. An average adult male alligator is 10-12 feet long and weighs 400-500 pounds. Females...
ANIMALS
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxb.com

South Carolina, National Gas Prices Slowly Declining

Gas prices are finally starting to decline not only in South Carolina but also around the United States. Today, GasBuddy announced that the average gasoline price in the state dropped by 7.2 cents per gallon over the past week to around $4.50 a gallon. The national average also slipped by 4.2 cents hitting around $4.97. This marks the first time in nine weeks that the prices have fallen instead of risen. On the other hand, diesel rose in the past week by 2.6 cents nationally hitting an average of $5.80 per gallon. Prices in South Carolina are now 21.4 cents per gallon more expensive than they were a month ago and are $1.74 per gallon more expensive than they were this time last year.
TRAFFIC
live5news.com

Supporters want 70-mile park network along SC’s Black River

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A coalition working to connect a dozen local, state and private parks along South Carolina’s Black River has released a plan for a 70-mile-long project. Now all they need is $45 million to complete it. The Open Space Institute says the Black River Water Trail...
KINGSTREE, SC
97.5 WCOS

97.5 WCOS

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
213
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

South Carolina's #1 for Country

 https://975wcos.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy