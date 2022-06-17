This Is The Best Sub Shop In South Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in South Carolina. According to the site:

"Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."

So which sub shop was named the best in South Carolina ?

Bon Banh Mi

With two locations along the coast, Bon Banh Mi gives diners a chance to chow down on some Vietnamese-style sandwiches right in the here in South Carolina. To find your nearest location or to check out the menu, visit the website .

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The best subs in South Carolina are actually Vietnamese-style bánh mì sandwiches. Specifically, the bánh mì at Bon Banh Mi, which as a restaurant in Charleston and another outpost in the town of Mount Pleasant. Both are sought out for their beautifully fresh bread, filled with flavor-packed fillings from red curry beef to cauliflower. The stores are cute as a button and cheerily decorated, too."

