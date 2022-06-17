ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

This Is The Best Sub Shop In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ye0VC_0gEEJ8fF00
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in North Carolina. According to the site:

"Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."

So which sub shop was named the best in North Carolina ?

Smoky Mountain Sub Shop

Located in Waynesville, Smoky Mountain Sub Shop has been a community tradition for over two decades, according to its website . The locally-owned and operated shop uses fresh, local ingredients to craft a wide variety of sandwiches and wraps.

Smoky Mountain Sub Shop is located at 29 Miller Street in Waynesville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Opened in 1993, Smoky Mountain Sub Shop is a local institution in Waynesville and a popular stop for people passing through the town (which itself is beautifully sandwiched between the Great Smoky and Blue Ridge mountain ranges). The super-fresh sub rolls are sourced from a local bakery and stuffed with cured meats and cheeses, cold cuts, egg salad or — one of the favorites — meatballs."

Check out the full list here to see the best sub shops in the country.

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Greenville sushi restaurant closes doors for good

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another Greenville restaurant is closing its doors for good. IOU Sushi Greenville made a post on Facebook about the closure. The restaurant was on Woodruff Road and opened in December 2021. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) It said, "It is with heavy hearts,...
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

Five Hidden Gems in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states, with plenty of beautiful places to explore. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, there is something to do for everybody. You can get lost in crowded but beautiful places or you can enjoy outdoor activities in secluded places. No matter what your ideal vacation looks like, you can definitely find something for your liking here.
WTVC

'First-of-its-kind in the world' water coaster opens in Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee's Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville will debut a water coaster promising to be the first-of-its-kind. Soaky Mountain Waterpark announced the opening of the water coaster which will be known as "The Edge" will open to the public on Wednesday after first being announced last November. The slide will feature two lanes on a 70 foot tower.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bakery#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Getty Images Sandwiches#Italian#Vietnamese#The Great Smoky
kiss951.com

North Carolina in the Top States With Lowest Cost of Living for Retirees

Thinking about retiring soon? Well, we have some good news for you. If you’re in North Carolina, then you are in the right place. North Carolina was recently listed as one of the top states with the lowest cost of living for retirees. If living expenses are important to you during retirement, then this list is just for you!
ECONOMY
iheart.com

9 Busted in Meth Raid, AVL July 4th Plans, Buncombe Co Boosts Staffing

(Hendersonville, NC) -- Higher levels of COVID are popping up in a number of western North Carolina counties. A new CDC report this week shows medium spread in Buncombe, Haywood, Yancey, Swain, Clay and Mitchell counties. Hospitalizations are still relatively low for the region. Also, Governor Roy Cooper announced yesterday he's tested positive for COVID, but says he feels fine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. Seafood Festival announces photography contest for 2022 poster

Planning for the 2022 N.C. Seafood Festival is well underway and its committee is now in search of a photo to be used for the festival’s storefront poster. Each year, the Seafood Festival produces a storefront poster to be distributed to hundreds of businesses in Carteret and surrounding counties to promote the upcoming festival which is scheduled for the first weekend of October.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Beaches To Visit In North Carolina

There are so many amazing beaches to visit in North Carolina, it’s hard to choose just one favorite! North Carolina boasts 322 miles of shoreline along the Atlantic and more than 25 different beaches offering stunning views and unique experiences. From the vast, sandy shores of Outer Banks to the secluded coves and inlets of the Crystal Coast, there’s something for everyone.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRAL

Animal rights advocates push for ban on tethering in North Carolina

Animal rights advocates push for ban on tethering in North Carolina. Animal rights advocates and rescued dogs hope to convince North Carolina lawmakers to vote on a proposal to ban the tethering or chaining of dogs in harsh weather conditions. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Edward Wilson.
ANIMALS
The Daily South

8 Things to Do in the Charming Town of Anderson, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina has been getting quite a bit of buzz lately—and for good reason. Its emerging food scene, array of museums, and walkable downtown are just a few of the reasons it was named the South's Best City on the Rise in 2022. But travel 45 minutes southeast towards the South Carolina-Georgia border, and you'll find another town more than worth a weekend away. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is a small town with big energy that you need to add to your Southern travel bucket list today.
ANDERSON, SC
tribpapers.com

NC Arboretum Hosting the Voorhees Family Artistic Legacy Art Show

Asheville – What happens when kids are encouraged and supported in their creative efforts? In the case of the Voorhees family, you end up with an entire family of artists and artisans, each in their own unique way. Edwin and Mildred Voorhees believed that nature and nurture were important to the creation of art and artists, and their kids are living proof that it works.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak. However, even though there are lots and lots of places that serve it, not all of them know how to properly prepare it. It's true that you can easily prepare one at home and have it just the way you like it, but sometimes it's nice to just go out and enjoy a nice dinner with your friends or family members.
CHARLESTON, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Need for nurses growing in North Carolina

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The need for nurses in North Carolina could increase in the next few years. North Carolina needs more than 13,000 nurses by 2026 to close the shortage. In the next five years, 900,000 nurses will permanently leave the profession. One in five health care workers...
HEALTH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Alligator Infested Lakes in South Carolina

South Carolina has long been a renowned tourist spot for many years, home of the famous Morgan Island, which includes a population of about 4,000 free-roaming rhesus monkeys. This place is also known for its beautiful beaches, relaxing golf courses, and historic districts that would make every trip there worthwhile. Its most influential cities, like Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Florence, and Spartanburg, offer their share of great amenities, welcoming culture, and destinations that even locals can visit.
CHARLESTON, SC
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
3K+
Followers
656
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy