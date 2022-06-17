ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Department of Public Safety Gearing Up for Large Caravans of Illegal Migrants

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRoaZ_0gEEJ1UA00

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas National Guard and the Texas Division of Emergency management are preparing for large groups of illegal migrants to attempt to cross the border into the Lone Star State this summer.

“When Mexico last week granted federal humanitarian travel permits to 15,000 U.S.-bound third-country migrants who’d formed the largest caravan in Mexican history, most planned to head straight to the border to cross illegally into the Texas towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass,” writes Todd Bensman with the Center for Immigration Studies. “Few, if any, of those thousands are finding their way over the Rio Grande into the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector. Mexican state police are blocking northbound commercial buses at the bus station in the Coahuila state capital of Saltillo, and at many other stations, and emptying migrants from trucks and vans at checkpoints on all roads leading into that state’s border cities of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, and Acuna, across from Del Rio, according to Mexican press reporting.”

The Mexican state police response comes after Governor Abbott reminded Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Solis of his security obligations under the memorandum of understanding the governors signed in April.

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 263,900 migrant apprehensions and more than 16,240 criminal arrests, with more than 13,500 felony charges reported. More than 5,400 weapons and over $41.5 million in currency have been seized.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.

Comments / 47

13 B
4d ago

The Legal Immigrants and American Citizens that live along the Southern Border have been forgotten by Biden and Harris. If thousands of illegal immigrants were trespassing on Biden's Delaware land you bet he'd have them arrested. The Southern Border residents deserve to be protected. Biden wasted billions of dollars on illegal immigrants. He's also wasting billions of dollars on the Ukraine war that has nothing to do with us. We need to stand by the border states to be protected.

Reply
20
JuanMiguel Soto
4d ago

Maybe Abbott should bus half of them to the state of Delaware so that governor can provide them with Biden's open arm's policy. An the other half to Oakland Ca. so that mayor and gover can welcome them with Harris open arms. So that state and city can waste their money on providing shelter and food on illegal aliens

Reply
15
Connie Sharp
4d ago

We do not need any more illegals in this Country we are already running out of food etc etc..on the shelves. biden does not give A DAM ABOUT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE SENDING ALL THAT MONEY TO ANOTHER COUNTRY BUT HE WILL NOT KEEP THE ILLEGALS OUT. THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE STRUGGLING TO SURVIVE AS IT IS.

Reply(1)
14
Related
ValleyCentral

Abbott says caravans are ‘disbanding’ but state still bracing for spike in illegal border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says state troopers and Texas National Guard troops are working double time to fortify the banks of the Rio Grande and are practicing "mass-migration maneuvers" as the threat of a caravan of migrants coming from Mexico remains. During a brief talk with media on Friday south of Mission, Texas, Abbott said the large caravan that started out with upwards of 15,000 migrants appears to be somewhat disbanding, but he said that doesn't mean that asylum-seekers who are headed North still won't try to cross into South Texas.
KSAT 12

The border patrol serial killer: South Texas Crime Stories

LAREDO – He was the serial killer no one expected; a wolf in sheep’s clothing. “I believe Ortiz targeted all victims due to their profession and being vulnerable,” a law enforcement official said at a 2018 press conference. His crimes targeted people in a marginalized community, using...
LAREDO, TX
todaynationnews.com

Fed plans to dump migrants in cities far from border: officials

Two elected officials in Texas told The Washington Post that the Biden administration is working on plans to move migrants away from Texas’ overwhelmed border communities and dump them in towns and cities hours from the border. U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told The Washington Post that San Angelo,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Border Patrol#Politics State#Immigration#The Texas National Guard#U S Bound#Mexican#The Border Patrol#Piedras Negras#Eagle Pass#Coahuila#Weap
valleybusinessreport.com

Car & Truck Show Returns To Texas Cook’Em

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Cars & Stripes car-truck show on July 2 as part of the Texas Cook’Em High Steaks in Edinburg festivities. The celebration takes place at the Ebony Hills Golf Course, 300 West Mark S Pena Drive, from noon to 4 p.m.
EDINBURG, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas judge won’t let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor’s request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez, whose death last year was halted in part of a yearslong back-and-forth between the Texas prison system and the U.S. Supreme Court over religious rights of condemned prisoners.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap San Antonio

10,000-acre South Texas ranch once owned by politician hopes to lasso $29.75 million

A massive South Texas ranch once owned by the family of the late Texas politician Lloyd Bentsen can now be yours for $29.75 million. The 9,780-acre Arrowhead Ranch, about 30 miles northwest of Edinburg, regularly hosts hunters in search of quail, white-tailed deer, turkeys, wild pigs, and other wildlife. Some of those hunters arrive by private jet, as the ranch features a 5,000-foot landing strip and a hangar.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Climate change could make Texas more like the Sonoran Desert

SAN MARCOS, Texas — New federal funds are on their way to Texas to pay for climate change research. On Monday, Congressman Lloyd Doggett announced a $2 million project to better protect Texas aquifers, rivers, and lakes and figure out how to deal with dwindling water supplies. “I think...
SAN MARCOS, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Texas State Trooper shot during confrontation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a post made by Falfurrias Police Department on June 18, 2022, multiple agencies were assisting Texas DPS with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop resulting in a confrontation that ended with one trooper injured and the suspect dead. During the pursuit...
TEXAS STATE
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Ghost towns in Texas: 10 abandoned places for a fun road trip from San Antonio

A visit to any one of these haunting ghost towns in Texas will provide you with an unforgettable adventure unlike any other! Get away from the crowds and explore new regions of the state that you might not have been aware of. When you travel to these Texas ghost towns, you will not only get a glimpse of some amazing architecture but also of the state’s extensive history, which is simply asking to be studied.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Sheriff Hanna Describes How they Found Warren Jeff's Infamous Bed

SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Sheriff and Lead Investigator for the Texas Ranger's investigation of the FLDS joined LIVE! on Tuesday. During the interview, Sheriff Nick Hanna described some of the things he saw while investigating the Zion Temple in Eldorado. Findings included weird architectural builds, "little house on the prairie" living conditions, and of course the infamous bed used by the serial child rapist Warren Jeffs.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KIII TV3

A vehicle pursuit in Falfurrias led to gunfire, injuring a Texas DPS Trooper

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just before 8:30 p.m., Saturday, a Texas DPS trooper was in a vehicle pursuit after a driver fled from a traffic stop. Officers spiked the vehicle at Highway 281 and Terry St. which ended the chase, according to Falfurrias PD. Officials said once the driver...
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy