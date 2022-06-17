Texas Department of Public Safety Gearing Up for Large Caravans of Illegal Migrants

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas National Guard and the Texas Division of Emergency management are preparing for large groups of illegal migrants to attempt to cross the border into the Lone Star State this summer.

“When Mexico last week granted federal humanitarian travel permits to 15,000 U.S.-bound third-country migrants who’d formed the largest caravan in Mexican history, most planned to head straight to the border to cross illegally into the Texas towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass,” writes Todd Bensman with the Center for Immigration Studies. “Few, if any, of those thousands are finding their way over the Rio Grande into the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector. Mexican state police are blocking northbound commercial buses at the bus station in the Coahuila state capital of Saltillo, and at many other stations, and emptying migrants from trucks and vans at checkpoints on all roads leading into that state’s border cities of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, and Acuna, across from Del Rio, according to Mexican press reporting.”

The Mexican state police response comes after Governor Abbott reminded Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Solis of his security obligations under the memorandum of understanding the governors signed in April.

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 263,900 migrant apprehensions and more than 16,240 criminal arrests, with more than 13,500 felony charges reported. More than 5,400 weapons and over $41.5 million in currency have been seized.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.