San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Indicted for Violent Stabbing Attack

By James Bouligny
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing another woman several times.

According to court documents, on March 4, 2022, a San Angelo Police officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Crestwood Drive regarding psychiatric problems at the residence. When the officer arrived on the scene, he was advised the victim had been stabbed several times by the defendant, identified as Karrie Patterson.

The officer on scene was able to speak with the victim and learned that she had been stabbed three times. She had been stabbed once on her right heel, once on her right hip, and one on her right shoulder. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center Downtown for treatment while Patterson was detained on scene.

A witness on scene told the officer that she allegedly heard the victim screaming and when she went into the bedroom, Patterson was standing over the victim with a kitchen knife raised above her head. The witness had to forcibly take the knife from Patterson. Patterson then allegedly told the witness that, “No one likes her let me do the deed.”.

Investigators spoke to Patterson and asked if she would be willing to speak about the incident, but Patterson refused.

Patterson was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on March 4, 2022, and was released the next day on $1,000 bond.

San Angelo, TX
