Upshur County, WV

WV State Police: PA man shot Upshur County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff in the leg on I-79

By Alexandra Weaver
 4 days ago

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Friday released the identity of the suspect who they say shot Upshur County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff in the leg late Thursday morning on I-79.

Capt. Robert Maddy said the man was 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania. Officers returned fire after Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was hit, and Brevosky died from his injuries at the scene near mile marker 99 in Weston, Lewis County.

Grindstone is an unincorporated community not far from Uniontown, Pennslyvania, about 70 miles away from where the shooting happened.

Photo of suspect in Weston I-79 shooting (Courtesy: Jeffrey Shelosky)

Video that was sent to 12 News by Jeffrey Shelosky Thursday showed a man lying prone with a rifle aimed at law enforcement officers, using a silver Ford Explorer with Pennslyvania license plates as cover.

LISTEN: Scanner audio from Weston I-79 shooting

Maddy said the investigation is still ongoing, and that the West Virginia State Police are working with the Pennsylvania State Police to follow up on leads in an attempt to learn what motivated the shooting.

Coffman is expected to make a full recovery according to the Upshur County Sheriff.

The incident shut down both sides of I-79 initially, and I-79 north was shut down for several hours Thursday as multiple law enforcement agencies responded and investigated.

